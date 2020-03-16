A contract worker tested positive for COVID-19 after working at a Dow facility in Plaquemine earlier this month.

That worker and the worker's team will be quarantined, according to a statement from Dow Louisiana Operations. The team will also be tested for COVID-19.

The employee worked on site in Plaquemine from March 2 to March 11. They worked exclusively in the LHC unit.

Dow said all plant personnel has been notified. Workers outside of the direct work team are considered "low-risk of exposure," Dow said.

"Recognizing that not all of our employees can do their jobs remotely, our manufacturing sites are continuously evaluating our staffing plans as well as on-site health and safety actions to manage through this period," Dow said in a statement.