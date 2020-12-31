A day after Louisiana saw a record-high increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to end 2020 by addressing the pandemic and the growing cases.

Louisiana reported 4,261 more confirmed cases on Wednesday. That's the highest single-day increase in confirmed cases since the pandemic hit the state in March.

Edwards will host a press conference on coronavirus at 10 a.m. Watch it below.

The Louisiana Department of Health reports new coronavirus data every weekday and Sunday at noon. There has only been one report with a higher case growth number than Wednesday, but that was the day after Thanksgiving when the data reflected two days.

The state also saw a triple digit increase in hospitalizations on Tuesday. The number grew again on Wednesday to 1,717 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Louisiana hasn't seen that high of a number since April.

