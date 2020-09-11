desk stock file photo school

With the state moving to Phase 3 of its economic reopening after the coronavirus shutdown in the spring, St. James Parish public schools plans to resume daily face-to-face instruction, but won’t start until Oct. 14.

In the meantime, its schools will remain in hybrid mode, with students learning part of the week at school and the rest of the week at home.

Superintendent Ed Cancienne announced the change Friday morning in a letter to parents. He explained why St. James is taking a few weeks to make this shift.

“This will allow us time to prepare bus routes, new class schedules, (special education) accommodations, lunch schedules and much more,” Cancienne said.

Fall break is still scheduled for Oct. 12 and 13.

St. James Parish students who have already elected to learn strictly online can continue to do so, for the semester for the high school and for the whole year for the lower grades.

