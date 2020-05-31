Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome joins mayors across the country in recognizing Monday as a National Day of Mourning and Lament to mark the death of 100,000 people in the U.S. from COVID-19.
"We must be united in these times of lament and mourning for those we have lost," Broome said in a statement. "Our collective sense of loss and remembrance unites us across lines of age, race, religion and traditions and transcends our politics.”
The public can join with Broome and the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge as they mourn and, and honor the 100,000 lives taken by COVID-19, acknowledge the suffering; pray together for the healing of the nation; and recommit themselves to the difficult work ahead.
Broome will host a dial-in prayer session at 8 a.m. Participants can join at 1-408-418-9388, access code: 966 112 656.
The Interfaith Federation says additional virtual options include:
- 6 a.m.: Psalm 23, Sunrise Walk with the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation.
- Noon: Christian Prayers of Mourning and Lament with St. Luke's Episcopal Church, live on Facebook.
- 2 p.m.: Muslim prayers with Niloufer Mohamed, president of the Interfaith Federation and a member of the Islamic Center of Baton Rouge.
- 4 p.m.: Buddhist Prayers of Mourning and Lament, video.
- 6 p.m.: Hamiruge, an LSU percussion group, video
For more information, contact the Interfaith Federation at (225) 267-5600, email at director@ifedgbr.com, or web site: https://www.ifedgbr.com/news/national-day-of-mourning-and-lament.