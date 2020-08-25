Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday said he’s “concerned” about the reopening of K-12 schools and the impact of Hurricane Laura as he decides whether to extend the state’s Phase 2 restrictions or loosen the rules for businesses.

Edwards said he hasn’t made a decision yet on what to do when the current Phase 2 order expires Friday. But he has already indicated the state will continue to mandate face masks and keep bars closed, as the White House Coronavirus Task Force has recommended.

“We’re doing better and I’m very thankful for that but we’re still in the red zone for new cases,” Edwards said on Baton Rouge talk radio.

He also noted thousands of students, faculty and staff at K-12 schools and colleges are returning to in-person classes. Plus, if Laura requires mass transportation to congregate shelters, that could drive the spread of the virus.

“This particular decision-making process is different than it has been up to now,” the governor said.

It’s not clear when Edwards will announce a decision on the next phase, but his comments suggest he’s leaning toward keeping the state in Phase 2 as opposed to moving to Phase 3. He typically announces the next phase on the Tuesday before the proclamation expires, though he is slated to hold a hurricane briefing at 6 p.m.

He said he spoke with White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx Monday about Louisiana’s coronavirus trends, and Birx “expressed some concerns” about Louisiana’s trends.

The latest report given to Louisiana from the White House Coronavirus Task Force over the weekend recognized the state has seen improvements with coronavirus infections and test positivity. It also advised the state to continue the statewide mask mandate and bar closure, and to ask citizens to limit social gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Edwards has largely relied on the federal government when deciding whether to loosen restrictions further.