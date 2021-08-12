A Louisiana judge on Thursday rejected a request for a preliminary injunction that would have required the state to resume its participation in several federal pandemic unemployment programs.

Judge Timothy Kelley of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge said Louisiana's decision to cut off jobless benefits early for more than 150,000 residents will undoubtedly cause "irreparable harm," but said he wasn't convinced that the case would be successful upon a full hearing.

"I'm not happy with my decision but I think my decision is the legally correct one," Kelley said.

The extra benefits were made available by Congress until Sept. 6. But Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, agreed to cut them off five weeks early as part of a deal with Republican lawmakers that also included permanently raising Louisiana’s paltry unemployment benefits by about 11%, or $28 a week, beginning next year.

Those programs included a $300-a-week boost to the state's regular weekly unemployment pay-outs, which max out at $247 and are among the lowest in the country. The federal programs also provided jobless support to gig workers and self-employed workers who don't normally qualify for state aid and extended aid to those who had exceeded the state's 26-week-long limit on collecting benefits.

A group of unemployed Louisiana residents filed a lawsuit at the end of July arguing that neither Edwards nor the Louisiana Workforce Commission had the authority to reject the federal benefits.

Similar lawsuits have been lodged in other states that ended benefits early, and some have succeeded. Judges in Indiana, Maryland, and most recently, Oklahoma, have ordered states to resume paying the benefits.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

