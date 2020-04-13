Those federal coronavirus payments now being deposited by the IRS in taxpayers' bank accounts may provide a path for potential scams, local officials say.
U.S. Attorney Brandon J. Fremin of the Middle District of Louisiana in Baton Rouge, who is also the executive director of the National Center for Disaster Fraud, said people should use "extreme caution" if they get unsolicited phone calls, emails, and text messages that appear to come from the IRS asking for personal identifying information or financial information.
"The IRS will never call, text or email; they only send letters," Fremin said.
He said people of all ages are susceptible to such scams but historically the elderly are more at risk.
"During this difficult time, please help us stop the spread of harmful, false messages," the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a recent Facebook post. "We are all in this together, so let’s please look out for one another."
The IRS is directly depositing the one-time payments into the accounts of taxpayers who either filed their 2018 or 2019 tax returns and provided bank or financial institution account information.
The economic impact payments in check form are expected to be issued May 4.
On Friday, the IRS launched a new web tool to help people who don't normally file a tax return to be able to register to receive their stimulus check if they are eligible.
The IRS has said that scammers may:
• Use the words “stimulus check” or “stimulus payment.” The official term is "economic impact payment."
• Ask the taxpayer to sign over their economic impact payment check to them.
• Ask by phone, email, text or social media for personal information, banking information or both, saying the information is needed to receive or speed up the economic impact payment.
• Suggest they can work on the taxpayer's behalf to help get a tax refund or economic impact payment sent faster.
• Mail the taxpayer a bogus check, perhaps in an odd amount, then tell the taxpayer to call a number or verify information online in order to cash it.
Fremin said people can report suspected fraud related to the coronavirus by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-866-720-5721 or sending an e-mail to disaster@leo.gov.