The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will close to the public starting on March 19, EBRSO spokesman Casey Rayborn Hicks said.
In light of the novel coronavirus, the office will suspend routine in-person services.
“I thank the public for their patience and understanding as we all do our best to keep the community safe and healthy,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. “Public safety is my number one priority. I think if we all do our part, we can hopefully reduce the spread of this virus and protect those most at risk.”
Deputies will continue to perform regular patrols, Hicks said, and additional services will be available to the public over the phone and online.
These remote services include making a report to uniform patrol by calling 389-5000 for non-emergencies and 911 calls for emergencies. The public also can pay taxes, fines and tickets and access criminal records by remote service.
The Parish Prison is now closed to the public, Hicks said, but bond can be made at the front gate of the facility and inside the front lobby.
In addition to suspending prison visitation indefinitely, attorney visits are now allowed via phone and video only.