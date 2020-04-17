Although the Holocaust was all too real, the local commemoration of it will be virtual this year.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, Congregation B’nai Israel, Beth Shalom Synagogue and Temple Shalom will join the Los Angeles global event organized through the Museum of the Holocaust at 4 p.m. Sunday on the Zoom internet meeting site.
The museum’s annual Yom HaShoah Commemoration will remember those who perished, honor those who survived and mark the 75th anniversary of liberation and the end of the Holocaust, in which an estimated 6 million Jews died from actions carried out by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.
Two Holocaust survivors will be recognized, and David Estrin, founder and CEO of Together We Remember, is the featured speaker. Together We Remember is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders to make “never again” a reality.
To participate, register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9RFa7oKST4ipWe97EJmA7g.
The local observance had been scheduled for Sunday at Beth Shalom Synagogue but could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. Rescheduling was not considered because this date is close to the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto uprising near the end of World War II, said Ellen Sager, Jewish Federation executive director.
The Jewish Federation has announced the winners of its annual Holocaust Essay Contest. Elementary school winners are fifth graders from Copper Mill Elementary: first place, Louis Martin; second place, Zuri Wheaton; third place, Preston Horton. Middle School winners are seventh graders from the Runnels School: first place, Annie Garrison; second place, Jenna Sheika; third place, Jack Ezell. High school winners are: Andrew Gawarecki, 12th grade, Catholic High School; Luke Bella, 12th grade, Catholic High School; and Jacob Schmidt, 10th grade, Runnels School.