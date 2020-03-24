An emergency order has been issued requiring health insurers across the state to expand access to telemedicine during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance now requires health insurers to cover telemedicine visits in an effort to reduce the volume of patients visiting health care facilities across the state. Health insurers are also required to cover mental health services delivered using telemedicine to the same extent it would be covered as visits in person. And patients are not required to have an existing relationship with the medical professional prior to the telemedicine visit, which wasn't a state rule but some insurers have that restriction in contracts, this order overrides that provision.

The order also waives restrictions which would require patients to stay in-network for telemedicine visits. It also mandates that insurance companies evaluate their out-of-network cost sharing to reduce potential balance bills if customers can't reach providers in-network. The emergency order is in effect until April 9.

One major difference is that telemedicine isn't often done using the personal device of a patient.

"It's easing the requirement on which devices can be used, typically there are very specific devices which protect HIPPA information," said Frank Opelka, deputy commissioner of health, life and annuity at the Louisiana Department of Insurance. "This rule allows you to use your smartphone, iPad or other devices which should pretty broadly expand access to it."

Last week, the Louisiana Department of Insurance issued an emergency order which requires health insurers across the state to cover coronavirus testing in addition to other rules which is meant to reduce the burden of health care providers.

In early March, the federal government temporarily expanded Medicare telehealth coverage and agreed to pay clinicians so seniors would be able to access doctors without traveling to a health care facility. Previously, Medicare only paid health care providers for routine medical visits when patients used telehealth services or lived in a rural area. Beyond that, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is reimbursing physicians the same amount for telemedicine as in-person visits.

In early February, Louisiana Medicaid provider Healthy Blue expanded access to medical and behavioral health care through telemedicine for free. Healthy Blue is a joint venture between Anthem and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana.

+2 Emergency order issued for health insurers to cover coronavirus testing across Louisiana An emergency order has been issued requiring health insurers across the state to cover coronavirus testing, among other rules meant to ease th…

New benefit offers free online healthcare to eligible Medicaid members in Louisiana A new benefit launched by a Louisiana healthcare provider is offering free 'telemedicine' to eligible members.

Louisiana Workforce Commission issues emergency rule on workers' compensation Employees using workers' compensation for injuries on the job will have an easier time getting prescription medication refills and access to t…