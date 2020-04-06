stock money photo

The federal government's Payroll Protection Program provide two-year loans of up to $10 million at a 1% annual interest rate for businesses to meet payroll and certain operating expenses, including rents, mortgages and utilities. A portion of the loan used for payroll can be forgivable. 

Banks and small business owners were still sorting Monday through repeated changes to requirements for a federal lending program aimed at keeping businesses and their employees afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bank executive Alton Lewis likened the evolving process to a "circus." 

"Our customers are having to do an awful lot of work; unfortunately, what they were supposed to submit has changed," said Lewis, CEO of First Guaranty Bank in Hammond. "They have to submit all of their payroll information; we've gotten 1,500 pages of that because it's about every person who worked there, how long they were there." 

Still, the bank has managed to submit 115 Payroll Protection Program loans to the U.S. Small Business Administration since the application process began on Friday. "We have hundreds to go through now," Lewis said.

Bankers worked through the weekend to process applications.

Nationwide, there were $38 billion worth of loans approved by the SBA, which represented 130,000 borrowers and 2,400 lenders, according to Larry Kudlow at the National Economic Council. 

The Federal Reserve sought Monday to support the $349 billion lending program by promising to buy loans that banks make to small businesses as part of the program that was set up under the $2.2 trillion economic relief package.

The loans can be forgiven if they are spent on payroll, to encourage firms to keep paying their employees or rehire workers they may have recently laid off. By purchasing the loans, the Fed would create an incentive for the banks to engage in more lending. Buying the loans should free up more cash for banks to lend. Otherwise, when banks make a loan, they are typically required to hold some cash in reserve in the case of default.

Lafayette-based Home Bank has processed $125 million in loan applications since Friday, but on Monday morning had issues accessing the SBA website to submit new applications. 

"We will continue to process the requests as they come from our customers, but I am very concerned about the SBA’s ability to manage the tremendous volume they are receiving from the banks," said Home Bank CEO John Bordelon. 

Investar Bank in Baton Rouge noticed the SBA online system was a bit "slow." The bank began accepting applications for the program on Monday and submitting them to the SBA. 

“We are starting with our existing deposit and loan customers first, and then proceeding to all others," said John D’Angelo, CEO of Investar Bank. "Our (loan) pipeline is exploding.”

B1 Bank also began processing loan requests from existing customers and has processed 400 applications for about $120 million, and expects to underwrite $200 million soon.

Neighbors Federal Credit Union, which began processing loans on Friday, has completed 67 loans so far with more in queue from steady demand on Monday.

"Much time has been spent getting the proper backup documentation from the members and getting applications corrected," according to Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

The credit union has already funded three loans after getting approval from the SBA. The average loan size on its applications is about $53,000.

Some business owners have had issues finding banks to accept applications. 

Eric Lewis, who operates consulting firm The Ephod Company, reached out to three banks on Friday and a fourth on Monday trying to submit an application.

"I will be emailing them my application this evening, but I have been advised that their (existing) customers are the priority," Lewis said. 

He expects to spend time on Tuesday scouting for alternative banks.

His goal is to re-hire his four employees, potentially receiving up to a $10,000 loan to do so, which could be forgivable. 

"It's just disappointing, especially with everything that's been put out there," he said. "It's on the SBA's website that applications would be taken (Friday). It's just disappointing that I was not able to submit anything." 
 
Jodi Rollins, owner of Baton Rouge Bolt Inc., also is trying to get a Payroll Protection Program loan to rehire two of her six employees, but it's been a long and confusing process. 
 
Baton Rouge Bolt sells specialty screws, drill bits and other fasteners, but the company has cut back on taking on new customers during the coronavirus pandemic. 
 
Rollins has submitted at least three loan applications with her bank because that's how many times the application has changed. An early version of the form did not include a check box for small businesses structured as an S-Corp. 
 
"I'm very glad that they are doing these programs, but I think that the instructions need to be more clear so business owners would know exactly what was required," Rollins said. 
 
Some business owners are concerned that they might not have a company to re-open if the coronavirus pandemic drags on through June. 
 
Co-owners Lauren and Sean Kennedy of Central Karate Louisiana in Baton Rouge had to shut down the studio several weeks ago. Most of its customers are enrolled in the after-school program or during summer camps, which is difficult to translate to a virtual karate program. 
 
The company only has four employees, all family members, and it's seeking about $15,000 to cover payroll for at least eight weeks. 
 
Before a state order closed all non-essential businesses, the studio tried to continue holding classes.
 
"It was costing me more to run the electricity and the water. The first week we had 20 people, but then we only had one or two," Lauren Kennedy said. "Karate is a luxury, not a need." 
 
The couple has been trying to apply with a local credit union since Friday and was waiting for a call on Monday to file the application. In the meantime, the family is using a refund from their daughter's senior trip cruise, which was canceled, to pay for bills and groceries since the family isn't eligible for unemployment.
 
"We live paycheck to paycheck," Sean Kennedy said. "If this extends into May and our camps get up and running that's one thing, but if it extends past that I don't know."
 

