Forum 225 is relaunching its We Are BR! campaign with 10% of its merchandise sales benefiting the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank through May 1.
The campaign originally was spearheaded 20 years ago, and the relaunch was planned for the organization’s annual Community Impact Breakfast on March 24, now postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This isn’t the release that we intended, but this is also a time where community members and businesses need support more than ever,” said Jessica Trepagnier, immediate past president. “Forum 225 is privileged to have an opportunity, if even slightly, to help bring individuals together during these difficult times.”
Trepagnier said Forum 225 hopes the campaign will inspire residents to come together and support small business, restaurants, healthcare workers and each other in this time of need.
"The goal of the campaign is to bring together a sense of community even while we are apart," she said.
Campaign T-shirts, mugs and other merchandise items can be purchased on the organization’s website, Forum225.org/store.