Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome wants to enact a hiring freeze for city-parish government while her administration braces for the financial impact the coronavirus pandemic is expected to have on the city-parish budget.

"While the health and well-being of our citizens and employees is at the forefront of our efforts at this moment, it is essential that we take steps to manage our financial affairs as well," Broome said in a statement. "Our Plan of Government requires the mayor-president to make adjustments as needed to keep our city-parish [budget] in balance."

In the Baton Rouge area, 13 more deaths coronavirus were reported Wednesday, bringing the total so far to 169. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 3,182, a 2.7 percent increase from the day before.

In addition to the hiring freeze, Broome wants to delete some vacant, unfunded positions from the city-parish's $1 billion operating budget. Officials in the city-parish's finance department said there are currently 791 total vacancies, including 225 positions that have been frozen and unfunded for the past few years.

"By continuing to show the positions in the personnel allotment, it gives a false impression of the size of our workforce and the resources that our departments have available to them to perform their necessary functions," Broome said.

In a statement Wednesday, the mayor said she has asked the Finance Department to conduct a financial assessment detailing the expected hits the pandemic will have on the city-parish's revenue projections for the 2020 fiscal year budget.

Broome also plans to obtain an independent evaluation of that assessment before making that information public, her statement reads.

Councilwoman Tara Wicker understands wanting to implement a hiring freeze but said the proposal to delete unfunded positions is something that needs to happen after social distancing orders are relaxed and public discussions between the council and department heads can resume.

"We already have departments trying to function with limited resources," Wicker said Wednesday. "I get the idea behind it but I question whether or not this is the appropriate time for that. We need to have the opportunity to talk openly with department heads to see what long term effects something like that could have once we're out of this."

Council Pro Tem Scott Wilson was a little more supportive, saying he feels Broome is taking the appropriate steps at this point in time.

"The city-parish is gonna have to seriously tighten our belts because there is going to be a steep decline in sales tax dollars," he said. "The longer this goes on, the more people are going to hurt."

Councilman Dwight Hudson had similar thoughts.

"It's sort of low-hanging fruit when it comes to addressing a financial crisis," he said. "I think in the long run, we'll probably end up having to do far more than that."

Last month, top officials in Broome's administration appeared confident the city-parish could weather the financial fallout from the pandemic thanks to approximately $93 million in reserve funds they can utilize to supplement revenue losses.

But they said that, if the stay-at-home orders that have shuttered many businesses and led to record-breaking layoffs stretched on longer than a month, they would have to consider different measures to avoid a budget deficit.

Gov. John Bel Edwards implied Tuesday the state's transition to an open economy is still "a ways off," but hinted his stay-at-home orders could start relaxing next month. That could mean allowing businesses to re-open but operate with reduced capacity.

Broome's spokesman, Mark Armstrong, said Broome will continue to keep the city-parish's order in line with the governor's, but will also monitor the situation on a day-to-day basis.

On Wednesday, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell extended her city's stay-at-home order through May 15.

In the meantime, Broome's administration is working toward finalizing their projections of the pandemic's impact on the budget, but said they won't have any solid projections until late May or early June when the March and April sales tax collection figures have rolled in.

James Richardson, an economics and public administration professor at LSU, will provide independent analysis of the city-parish's financial estimates.

"In addition, our finance team has ongoing efforts to monitor expenses associated with our pandemic response so we can make the necessary submittals for federal grant reimbursements and funding opportunities," Broome said.