Five East Baton Rouge residents have died from coronavirus over the past week, but while the number of deaths in the parish remains on a downward trajectory there is rising concern about rising numbers amid the state's reopening.
The latest deaths include a 35-year-old man who was a resident of East Baton Rouge but died in a Hammond hospital, the parish coroner's office reported in its weekly coronavirus press release Monday morning. That victim had been hospitalized almost a month.
The others are four women, ages 65 to 76. Two were nursing home residents, according to the coroner's office.
East Baton Rouge Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said all five had underlying health conditions that made them especially vulnerable to the impacts of coronavirus.
Their deaths bring the parishwide total to 271.
State officials warned residents last week that rising case numbers in some areas should be cause for concern as Louisiana looks to move into the next phase of reopening its economy.