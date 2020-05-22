Both Baton Rouge locations of the popular Tex-Mex restaurant Superior Grill are closed Memorial Day weekend after a handful of back-of-the-house employees showed symptoms of the coronavirus.
Brian Whitley, general manager of Superior’s Highland Road location, said four workers reported having a fever and an upset stomach. The workers are in the process of getting tested for coronavirus.
None of the employees had any contact with guests, but they are friends and roommates with other Superior employees.
“We decided it was too close to let this slide and we wanted to get ahead of it,” Whitley said. “We’re closing down out of an abundance of caution.”
The Highland and Government Street locations of Superior will be closed until Tuesday so an outside company can come in and clean the restaurants.
Even before this, Whitley said Superior has been screening all of its employees daily to see if they have a fever or are showing signs of the coronavirus.
“We know we are a popular restaurant and we want to continue to serve the community,” he said.