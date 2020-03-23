Employees using workers' compensation for injuries on the job will have an easier time getting prescription medication refills and access to treatment facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Workforce Commission issued an emergency order requiring that insurance company should accept documentation from the state for more than 30 days, especially if treatment facilities are closed.
Prescription medications can be filled up to 90 days supply and mail order prescriptions to alternate addresses should be considered. Only opioids and other Schedule II drugs are exempt from the increased access to medication. Any time restriction on refills are also waived.
The order is effective between March 19 and April 13.