Public schools in the greater Baton Rouge area announced more locations Monday where they are serving school meals, albeit in a much altered form, in the wake of the statewide school closure prompted by concerns about the coronavirus.

A total of 22 locations in East Baton Rouge are currently providing or planning to provide Grab-N-Go meals to all children 18 years and younger for the duration of the coronavirus crisis.

More schools are expected to join them in the near future. The state Department of Education is trying to keep up with the fast-changing picture on a statewide webpage, which is set to be updated sometime late Monday afternoon.

To fight coronavirus spread, avoid gatherings of more than 10 people, President Trump says The White House is recommending that older people and those with underlying health conditions “stay home and away from other people” as it con…

Meanwhile, Iberville and St. Helena parishes have announced plans to make home deliveries of meals.

The state had originally listed Zachary Community Schools as planning to set up seven locations, starting March 23. But, Zachary clarified Sunday night, via Facebook, that it plans on opening just one feeding location, at Zachary High School.

Also, the statewide online charter school University View Academy which was originally on the state list as serving meals at its Baton Rouge headquarters is actually serving meals only at its campus in Tallulah.

Gayle Benson to donate $1M in response to coronavirus, creates relief fund for arena workers New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will be donating $1 million to create the Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund in respons…

The City of Baker has opened up all its schools, as well as the Baker Municipal Auditorium, to serve meals. Also, IDEA Public Schools announced Monday it will serve meals starting Tuesday at its two schools in Baton Rouge.

Here are the student feeding locations in East Baton Rouge Parish as of Monday afternoon:

ALREADY SERVING

Baker Heights Elementary, 3750 Harding St., Baker — 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.

Baker High, 5903 Groom Road, Baker — 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.

Baker Middle, 2550 South St., Baker — 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.

Baker Municipal Auditorium, 3325 Groom Road, Baker — 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon,

Impact Charter School, 4815 Lavey Lane, Baker — 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Park Ridge Academic Magnet, 5905 Groom Road, Baker — 8 to 9 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon.

STARTING TUESDAY

IDEA Bridge, 1500 N. Airway Drive, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

IDEA Innovation, 7800 Innovation Park Drive, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Louisiana Key Academy, 3172 Government St., Baton Rouge — 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

STARTING WEDNESDAY

Capitol Middle, 5100 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Collegiate Baton Rouge, 1900 Lobdell Blvd., Baton Rouge — 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Dalton Charter School, 3605 Ontario Blvd., Baton Rouge — 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Democracy Prep Charter School, 4055 Prescott Road, Baton Rouge — 9 a.m. to noon.

Glen Oaks Middle School 5300 Monarch Ave., Baton Rouge 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Lanier Charter School , 4705 Lanier Drive, Baton Rouge — 8:30 to 10 a.m.

McKinley Middle, 1550 Eddie Robinson Senior Drive, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northeast Elementary, 13801 Pride/Port Hudson Road, Pride — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Park Forest Middle, 3760 Aletha Drive, Baton Rouge -- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Progress Elementary, 855 Progress Road, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wildwood Elementary, 444 Halfway Tree Road, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Woodlawn Elementary, 8160 Antioch Road, Baton Rouge — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

STARTING MARCH 23

Zachary High School, 4100 Bronco Lane, Zachary — TBD