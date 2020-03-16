In what can hardly be classified as a surprise, recruiting at the college level is the latest activity to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
After the cancellation Thursday afternoon of all NCAA championship events in winter and spring sports, which included the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, it was only a matter of time before recruiting suffered the same fate.
In a bid to at least slow down the spread of the virus, the NCAA announced Friday it was suspending all on- and off-campus recruiting until at least April 15.
That date coincides with the start of the spring signing period when athletes can officially put their name on a national letter of intent for the 2020-21 academic year.
An early one-week signing period for all spring sports was in November.
“The NCAA adopted emergency legislation to establish a temporary recruiting dead period for all NCAA Division I and II sports, effective immediately, and in effect until at least April 15, 2020,” the NLI said in a statement released on Twitter. “This suspension will be re-evaluated on or before April 15, 2020.”
The NCAA’s decision came a day after 19 conferences canceled their men’s postseason basketball tournaments, which was followed later in the afternoon by the cancellation of the men’s and women’s national tournaments.
Basketball coaches and coaches in other spring sports can still recruit, but they will be severely limited compared to how they normally go about filling out their rosters in what is a busy month.
“They're going to continue to recruit telephonically and electronically and what's allowed,” LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said on a Monday conference call with reporters. “They're just not allowed to do on-campus or face-to-face recruiting at this moment.”
While LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade already has a big start on his recruiting efforts with at least seven new players scheduled to come aboard, he’s said in recent interviews that he is still looking for prospective athletes.
In November, Wade signed point guard Jalen Cook, shooting guard Cam Thomas and center Bradley Ezewiro to go with Georgetown transfer Josh LeBlanc and UCLA transfer Shareef O’Neal, who can’t officially enroll until the summer semester.
This winter, small forward Mwani Wilkinson and point guard Eric Gaines announced via Twitter that they would sign with LSU in April, although that is now tentatively on hold until the NCAA-mandated moratorium ends.
"They said they're going to re-evaluate it, see where things are leading up to that," Wade said Monday. "They sent out a letter about the NLI, and they may look at adjusting the dates and stuff.
"So we'll just have to see how all that goes. I think everything is in just a wait-and-see mode, and they're going to evaluate where things are leading up to (April 15)."