With the delta variant of the coronavirus sending Louisiana’s public health crisis spiraling to dire new levels, officials in Baton Rouge’s rural outlying parishes are trying new tactics — like begging residents for help and threatening to bring back restrictions — to get people to get vaccinated.

East Feliciana Parish’s emergency director said Tuesday that he is considering reimplementing old restrictions, and pleaded with residents to act with more awareness of the parish’s dismal COVID-19 numbers. Only 28% of residents there have received the COVID-19 vaccine, one of the lowest parish-level rates in Louisiana, which itself falls among the least-vaccinated states in the country.

“Our positive case rate, the growth rate and unfortunately our death rate, per capita, are the worst in the state,” emergency director Jody Moreau said in a statement. “We are currently not taking anything off the table to stop this trend. ... I will not detail what steps are being talked about, but I shouldn’t have to.”

“What we are doing now is not working to counter our spike — quite the opposite,” Moreau added.

The virus’s more-transmissible delta variant has ravaged rural Louisiana, packing hospitals and pushing some previously-hesitant residents to roll up their sleeves for shots as their family and friends fall sick and die. But the virus is still winning the race to get shots in arms.

With the state setting new hospitalization records each day, officials are grasping for new ways to protect people as rural health systems risk being overwhelmed.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Ninth Region, which serves Tangipahoa, Livingston, St. Helena, Washington and St. Tammany parishes, had only 29 of 168 intensive care unit beds open on Wednesday.

In St. Helena Parish, where the effects of a single death or COVID-19 case can ripple across the rural area’s small population, vaccinations have ticked upwards as residents look to protect themselves against the highly-contagious variant. It’s the only parish in the state where more Black residents have been vaccinated than their white counterparts, LDH data show.

Still, only 33% of the parish’s residents are vaccinated overall, putting residents at higher risk of hospitalization and death from the virus.

St. Helena officials are trying to curb the spread by limiting capacity in public buildings and police jury meetings, where attendance has been limited to reporters and people included on meeting agendas. Gov. John Bel Edwards’ recent mask mandate is closely enforced in those spaces.

Outside of public buildings, however, people have not always heeded the mask mandate, like when they enter local businesses. So the police jury enlisted the help of Sheriff’s deputies to serve as mediators when tensions escalate between a store owner and an unruly customer, emergency director Roderick Matthews told the police jury Tuesday evening.

He pleaded with residents to grasp the gravity of the surge.

In a sparsely-populated Parish like St. Helena, where people may not seek out a COVID-19 test until they feel sick, the area’s 16% test-positivity rate probably indicates an even higher level of spread, he said.

“Everything is increasing,” said Matthews, pointing to a chart of hospitalizations and cases in the parish. “If we don’t come up with an action plan, I really fear we are headed back to where we were last year.”

St. Helena stopped holding parish-sponsored vaccination events last month as demand for those events dissipated. But since the most recent surge started, enough residents have reached out asking where they can get vaccinated that the parish is planning on holding another event on the weekend of August 21.

“If we do nothing, numbers are just going to rise,” Matthews said.

To the South of St. Helena Parish, Livingston Parish officials said Tuesday that they would move an in-person Parish Council Meeting scheduled for Thursday evening to Zoom — a first for the Parish since the first weeks of the pandemic last year.

Parish buildings have been closed in Livingston since a slew of employees tested positive for the virus in July.

Parish President Layton Ricks signed an executive order Wednesday loosening certain compliance measures for Acadian Ambulance teams so that they can meet “an extreme need for ambulance services” that has emerged during the surge.

“As a result of the surge of patients due to COVID-19, ambulances have to wait at emergency rooms longer for an emergency room bed to transfer a patient,” Ricks said in the order. “Pre-pandemic data showed an average wait time of 28 minutes. That has grown to average wait-time of 59 minutes now.”