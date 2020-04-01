Louisiana's diagnosed cases of the novel coronavirus rose 23%, or 1,187 new cases, on Wednesday, state health officials say.

In a noon update, the Louisiana Department of Health says a total of 6,424 people in the state have tested positive for the virus associated with the COVID-19 respiratory illnesses.

In the 12-parish Capital region, the number of cases rose 12.5% to 678 on Wednesday, and the number of cases in the region have risen by more than three-quarters since Saturday, almost doubling.

Today was the biggest # of tests received yet; of course more tests processed means more positives. The positive rate in today's batch: 18%. It was 25% yesterday, which was v. high. Overall has been averaging closer to 13%. https://t.co/Xe7mBHloIz — Gordon Russell (@GordonRussell1) April 1, 2020

Statewide, 273 people have died, an increase of 14%, or 54 new deaths from the previous day. The Capital region had 32 deaths, an increase of four since Tuesday, according to counts from the state and local coroners.

Meanwhile, 1,498 people were in the state hospitals' due to the COVID-19-related illnesses and 490 of those are on ventilators.

That's a 10.5% increase in hospitalizations and a 11.8% increase in patients on ventilators.

About one-third of all hospitalized patients are on ventilators, according to the latest numbers.

Governor John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that based on the day's data, Louisiana still had "a long way to go."

"This is still going to get worse before it gets better," Edwards said.

A White House task force predicted Tuesday that 100,000 to 240,000 people will die in the United States, even with mitigation efforts.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, 244 known cases were reported on Wednesday, 16 more than the previous day, or a 7% increase.

East Baton Rouge had 15 deaths of parish residents as of Wednesday, according to the coroner's office, though the state is only reporting 10.

Suburban Ascension Parish had the fastest growth in new cases on Wednesday in the region, rising 17.4% with 28 new cases. The parish had 189 cases.

LDH releases new data every day at noon.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, the senior member of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and the Minority Whip in the House of Representatives, will break down what the newly signed coronavirus stimulus package means for Louisiana in a live town hall at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

To watch live, click here.