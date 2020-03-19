Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday said the new coronavirus could start to exceed the state’s ability to deliver health care in as soon as a week without help from the federal government, as he asked President Donald Trump for assistance meeting a quickly-growing demand for hospital beds and other resources.

“My fear based on modeling I've received today is that as early as seven days we can start to exceed our capacity to deliver healthcare and that even after surging we may only get an additional three days,” Edwards said on a call with Trump and other governors around the country. “So I’m asking for help in terms of surging our medical capacity here in Louisiana.”

Edwards asked Trump during the call, which was televised, for permission to surge patients into the federally-run Veterans Affairs Hospital in New Orleans, which Trump said he would try to accommodate. The governor also asked for more National Guard assistance, after deploying at least 400 troops to staff drive-thru testing sites and overflow isolation areas.

“...We’re going to do everything we can to mitigate and slow the spread, but in the time that we have, we’ve got to increase our surge capacity,” Edwards said. “That is my biggest concern and I just wanted to express that to you and ask for your ongoing help.”

Louisiana doctors, nurses grow desperate for protective gear, fear they're infecting patients Emergency room physician John Gavin can’t identify the exact patient from whom he contracted the coronavirus, but he’s confident he picked up …

The governor’s comments came as the state searches for places to put more hospital beds for patients and as some health officials put out a call for more equipment like masks and goggles.

Edwards indicated Wednesday that the state could also have an issue with staffing shortages.

The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. Thursday to provide the latest details on the state’s response to the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, which has killed at least eight in Louisiana so far. The state has detected 347 cases of the virus, and increased testing is expected to drive that number sharply higher in the coming days.

Check back for more.