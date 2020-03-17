GONZALES — The Ascension Parish School Board has declared a state of emergency, in a resolution that also gives special authority to the superintendent during the district's response to the coronavirus.
Superintendent David Alexander told board members Tuesday that the resolution, drawn up after public health emergencies were declared on the federal and state levels, was recommended for all school districts by the Louisiana School Boards Association.
The declaration could be helpful, Alexander said, "should we be eligible for funding down the road."
Under the state of emergency, the board will suspend the ordinary rules regarding the introduction and adoption of resolutions.
Under regular conditions, a new resolution is introduced at one meeting, then the board votes on it at the next meeting, which could be one or even two weeks away, depending on the calendar.
The state of emergency declaration also gives Alexander the authority to "make all personnel and staffing decisions necessary or appropriate to meet the needs of the students, staff and families of the Ascension Parish School System."