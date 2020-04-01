The U.S. census, taken every 10 years and designed to count every person in the country, introduced two new ways this year for people to respond: online or by phone.
In the past, census takers, now called "enumerators" by the U.S. Census Bureau, visited residents at their homes to get the information that's used to guide how federal funding is distributed to states and communities every year.
"The new methods we're using have become so important, considering the pandemic concerns," said Jarwanda Harris, a partnership specialist for Louisiana with the U.S. Census Bureau.
The bureau sent out letters and post cards in March, with an identification number people can use to respond online at my2020census.gov or by calling 1-844-330-2020.
Paper questionnaires will be mailed out later to households that haven't responded; enumerators will also go out at some point with hand-held computer devices to help residents in communities that have historically been shown to be low-response areas, Harris said.
The Census Bureau is encouraging residents to go online to complete the roughly 10-minute questionnaire.
They don't have to have their I.D. number, Harris said; there's a place online where folks can choose "I do not have my census I.D." and get the job done that way.
A census to be taken every 10 years has been a mandate of the U.S. Constitution since 1790, Harris said. In 1930, the date of April 1 was added as the date people should use to record their addresses at that point in the year.
But the pandemic has added a new twist to that.
An entire population normally counted in the U.S. Census, students living away from their family homes in off-campus apartments, have now left their usual addresses, as campuses are temporarily closed, she said.
But students should use the addresses they would have normally been living at in a regular school year, Harris said.
"The guideline is that people should be filling out the census form using their usual residence, defined as the place where they live and sleep most of the time," said LSU professor of sociology Tim Slack.
Those living in dormitories on campus don't have to fill out a census questionnaire, he said.
Others who live off campus for most of the year should be filling out the questionnaire using that address and not the other one where they may now be living at until school resumes, Slack said.
Not properly counted, those students "would means tens of thousands of people in Baton Rouge not counted," he said, and other university communities across the country would see the same kind of impact.
Harris recommends that students now living away from their usual campus home go online to fill out census questionnaire.
The deadline for filling out the questionnaire, originally set for July 31, has been moved to Aug. 14 because of the coronavirus pandemic, Harris said.
In 2010, there was a 74 percent response rate from the public to the U.S. Census, she said.
It's not known yet how the pandemic is affecting the 2020 response, which can be followed at the website 2020census.gov and searching for "response rate," Harris said.
As of Tuesday, she noted, the city of Baker had the highest response rate in the state, at 45.1 percent.
The distractions of the pandemic and its disruption on daily life might be a factor.
Baton Rouge resident Mark Lehman, walking in his Drusilla neighborhood on Wednesday, said, "I just haven't taken the time to do it yet. It hasn't been important to me, especially this year."
He said he has always fills out the census questionnaire every decade and says, "I'll probably do it later this week."