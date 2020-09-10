Zachary schools plans to have all students in five days a week in-person instruction starting Sept. 21.

Superintendent Scott Devillier made the announcement Thursday afternoon, hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he plans to let the state move to Phase 3 coronavirus restriction.

For Zachary that means that Zachary middle and high school students will shift on Sept. 21 from partial in-person to full-time in-person instruction. In so doing, they will join elementary students who started in person on Tuesday.

Zachary elementary schools return to five-day-a-week in-class instruction Zachary’s elementary schools resume five-day-a-week in-person classes this week — a move unanimously approved Sept. 1 by the Zachary Community…

Devillier said the school needs a week to get ready for the shift.

"This will allow time to make any adjustments necessary to ensure a smooth transition," Devillier said.

Devillier said he will release more details next week.

Nearly half the district’s 5,600 students are pursuing a 100% online curriculum and they can stay that way.

"Students who are 100% virtual will remain 100% virtual, with the option of returning the second semester," Devillier said.