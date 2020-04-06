We know Monday isn't the most popular day of the week, but we know how to make it better: order delicious takeout from any of the area's great restaurants.
And we've got you covered today with three suggestions for Monday dinner. Check it out:
Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery
Monday seems like a good day for some Italian fare, so we're looking at Monjunis Italian Cafe & Grocery, 711 Jefferson Highway, which has several family meals to choose from, all for $36.95.
Meals for four include baked ziti, lasagna or spaghetti and meatballs. All come with salad and bread.
Call (225) 231-1595 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. or visit monjunis.com and pick up at curbside. Monjunis also delivers orders of $50 for free within a 10-mile radius. A $5 charge is added to deliveries under $50.
Bergeron's City Market
Fried shrimp ($11) and fried catfish ($9) always sounds good, especially when it comes with Bergeron's City Market's house-made tartar and cocktail sauces. Add $3 for sides.
The restaurant, 8200 Jefferson Highway, also has crawfish stuffed bell peppers, shrimp and crab stuffed potato and crab cake on the menu. Top it all off with bread pudding with whiskey pecan sauce, and we guarantee that your appetite will be sated.
Call (225) 927-3998 between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to place your takeout order or visit chefdonb.com.
Saltgrass Steak House
Are you up for some steak? We always are, and Saltgrass Steak House, 2450 South Acadian Thruway, has plenty on the menu, including its Wagon Boss Center-Cut Top Sirloin ($15.99). For $23.99, you can get the New York Strip.
The restaurant also is selling 2 pounds of boiled Louisiana crawfish for $9 with corn and potatoes. Add a sausage link for $3 and wash it down with half-price bottles of beer and wine.
Call (225) 343-3204 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. for takeout. Delivery is available through Waitr, GrubHub and DoorDash. Check out the menu at saltgrass.com/pdf/To-Go-Menu-abbv.pdf.
Like what you see? Find more and share what you're eating by joining The Advocate's Red Stick Restaurants & Recipes group on Facebook.