After a return to triple-digit daily increases in new coronavirus cases across the Baton Rouge area over the past two days, growth in new cases dropped back down Sunday to an earlier slowing trend and reached the lowest level at least since late March, new state health data show.

The 12-parish area added 46 new cases for a total of 4,280 between Saturday and Sunday, the state Department of Health reported at noon.

That's a daily growth of 1%, the slowest daily rate since late March and well off the double-digit percentage growth from earlier this month and even down from the recent uptick in new cases on Friday and Saturday.

East Baton Rouge Parish saw a similar low water mark on Sunday, adding 19 new cases for a total of 1,739, the lowest daily increase since the parish added 16 cases on April 1. That was just before a backlog of then-pending tests were being added to state tallies.

While East Baton Rouge Parish was adding more cases in the recent uptick that ended Sunday, much of the regional growth had been happening in outlying parishes.

Iberville Parish, for instance, added 134 cases on Friday and Saturday — a two-day increase of 45% — but added no more new cases on Sunday.

Whether the slowdown on Sunday will continue is unclear. New case and death reporting has tended to tail off over the weekend as many testing sites close down.

But statewide, new cases totals on Sunday represented a continued slowdown and reached the lowest one-day increase at least since March 30.

An additional 261 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed across Louisiana for a total of 26,773, health data show.

The state's death total is now at 1,670 after 26 more deaths were reported on Sunday.

Through Wednesday, 14,927 coronavirus patients across the state were presumed to have recovered. The state Department of Health has not released updated numbers since those from the middle of the week were provided.

According to LHD spokesperson Aly Neel, a person is presumed recovered if...

1) it has been more than 14 days since a patient tested positive and isn't in a hospital or isn't dead (when hospital status is known)

OR

2) it has been more than 21 days since a patient tested positive and isn't dead (when hospital status is unknown).

With the new cases added on Sunday, East Baton Rouge Parish has 1,739 coronavirus cases, an increase of 1.1% from Saturday, state health data show.

It's not clear what percentage has recovered in the parish, but when the statewide recovery estimates were released, the number of the presumed recovered then constituted 59% of all cases in Louisiana as of Wednesday.

Without new reporting from the parish Coroner's Office, the parish has added no new deaths since Friday. The tally of fatalities from the COVID-19 illness remains at 125. State tallies, which have lagged those from coroner, were still catching up and reached 120 on Sunday.

The Louisiana Department of Health provides updated numbers every day at noon.

See totals for other regional parishes:

Ascension: 568 cases, 36 deaths

Assumption: 173 cases, 3 deaths

East Feliciana: 108 cases, 11 deaths

Iberville: 433 cases, 26 deaths

Livingston: 182 cases, 11 deaths

Point Coupee: 89 cases, 12 deaths

St. Helena: 27 cases, 1 death

St. James: 239 cases, 18 deaths

Tangipahoa: 528 cases, 21 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 91 cases, 15 deaths

West Feliciana: 103 cases, 3 deaths

As of Sunday, in East Baton Rouge there have been 456 tests conducted by the state and 7,659 commercial tests.

More details to come.