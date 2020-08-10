The new school year got underway Monday in Baton Rouge public schools, but like the last one, it’s largely being conducted online. This year, though, schools are taking roll and student work counts.

"This year, students are being held accountable," explained Jessica Smith, who teaches seventh-grade social studies at Southeast Middle School.

In the spring, when the novel coronavirus forced schools across Louisiana to abruptly close their doors and move online, attendance was largely not taken and student grades were generally frozen where they were before schools closed.

About 80 percent of the 928 students at Southeast Middle on Monday virtually attended class, a vast improvement on the spring.

“In the spring, I had 25% of the students at best who even logged on,” said James Rice, a seventh-grade math teacher at the middle school.

Principal Amber Boyd said she expects virtual attendance to improve Tuesday to more than 90%. Her staff contacted every family that failed to log on Monday and worked through a variety of technical issues the families were facing.

Virtual instruction is set to continue in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system until Labor Day at least. The school system made the move in late July amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases across the country. Locally, charter schools in Baton Rouge are largely following suit as did the St. Helena Parish school district.

Other public school districts, as well as private schools, are bringing in students for at least some in-person instruction. On Monday, Ascension and West Baton Rouge parishes did just that. Zachary and Iberville were scheduled to join them, but at the 11th hour those school districts pushed back the start of school a week.

Almost all of these schools are offering parents the option of having their children learning from home for the foreseeable future.

Student enrollment in East Baton Rouge Parish schools on Monday stood at 39,707. That’s 1,159 students fewer than the first day of school a year ago. Enrollment in most grades was down, especially kindergarten, with 552 fewer students in that grade than a year ago. A few grades, however, were up compared with last year, including first through third grades.

School enrollment in Baton Rouge typically fluctuates during the month of August. Official enrollment counts in Louisiana are taken Oct. 1 and Feb. 1.

Southeast Middle School’s enrollment is up slightly compared to last year and Boyd said she still has students enrolling.

Monday's schedule was largely the same as it would have been on a regular school day, beginning at 7:10 a.m. with morning announcements and the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I only had a few kids who were still in the pajamas so I had to get them on the move,” said Jessica Smith, who teaches seventh-grade social studies.

Livening things up, Boyd changed her virtual backdrop from her office to Hogwarts, the fictional boarding school at the center of the Harry Potter series.

The bulk of the school’s staff could be found working at school Monday, a shift from the spring when staff were forced to work from home.

With students gone, the halls were quiet. The only sound was the sound of teachers teaching.

“I miss my kids,” Smith confessed.

“All the kids come through here,” Boyd said, standing in an empty hallway. “There’s usually a hug, good morning, a joke. There’s just so much interaction.”

Online learning, however, has its upsides.

“Kids are focused on what they are seeing on their screen, and there’s no other students whom they’re being distracted by,” said Christon Causey, a seventh-grade math teacher who team teaches with Rice.

Rice said his expectations of students learning from home remain the same as if they were right in front of him, but those expectations take slightly different form.

“Here,” Rice gestured around his classroom, “we want them to be quiet. There, we want them to be muted.”