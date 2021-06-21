In the decade leading up to the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the well-being of Louisiana’s children remained near the bottom of the nation, showing limited improvement even as the nation as a whole improved by almost every measure, including a 5 percentage point decline in the number of children living in poverty.

These are the findings of the latest Kids Count Data Book, an annual report funded by the Annie E. Casey Foundation that tracks child wellbeing in all 50 states from birth through young adulthood. Started in 1990, the report tracks state and national level progress in 16 indicators that are split into four categories: economic well-being, education, health, and family and community.

As in years past, Louisiana ranks near the bottom for overall child well-being, 48th out of 50 states. Only New Mexico and Mississippi fared worse. In Kids Count’s 31-year run, Louisiana has never ranked higher than 46th.

The latest report was released Monday.

The New Orleans-based Agenda for Children collects and analyzes the data in Louisiana for Kids Count. The most recent report stops in 2019, the last year that data is available for the 16 Kids Count indicators.

Nevertheless, Teresa Falgoust, Agenda’s director of data and research, said that more recent data collected during the pandemic through the U.S. Census Bureau’s weekly Household Pulse Survey suggests that children’s wellbeing in Louisiana has declined during the pandemic. That threatens to erase what progress the state has made in the past decade, she said.

“All available data suggest that conditions have deteriorated since 2019 for many of our children and families,” Falgoust said.

At the same time, the easing of the pandemic combined with federal relief efforts, most notably the American Rescue Plan approved by U.S. Congress in March, may help reverse some of those declines.

“The coming months will reveal whether the cumulative effects of policy, improved economic responses and a reduction in COVID-19 cases combine to spark a recovery,” according to the latest Kids Count report.

The expansion of the federal child tax credit, approved in March and set to go into effect in July, is expected to cut the child poverty rate in the United States by more than half, largely through this. It will provide eligible parents $3,600 for each child under age 6 and $3,000 for each older child, up to age 18. The expanded credit is in effect only for a year, though, and it’s unclear whether Congress will extend it or make it permanent.

Louisiana’s families will be among the biggest beneficiaries. Prior to the pandemic, 27% of the children in the state — 289,000 out more than a 1 million — lived in households with an income below the federal poverty line, a level that remained unchanged. Only Mississippi had a higher percentage of children living in poverty.

Contrast that with the nation as whole which showed notable improvement on this measure, reducing its child poverty rate from 22% to 17% over the past decade.

Overall, the nation improved on 11 out of 16 measures over the past decade, held steady on four and lost ground only on one, the percentage of low birth-weight babes. Louisiana improved in 10 out of 16 measures, but held steady only in the percentage of poor families, and did worse in five other measures.

Areas where Louisiana, but not the rest of the country, got worse include child obesity, 3- and 4-year-olds attending school, single-parent families, and children living in high-poverty communities.

Areas where Louisiana, and the nation, showed marked improvement were teen birth rates, teens attending school or working, fourth-grade reading performance and on-time high school graduation rates.