It was a warm Sunday afternoon in St. Gabriel, perfect for boiling crawfish, mixing drinks and playing cards under the carport.

Noleta "Lady" Populars loved a good family party, and that weekend was no exception.

That same afternoon, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his statewide "stay at home" order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, which was then just beginning to threaten the health of Louisiana residents with a few dozen confirmed cases concentrated in the New Orleans area.

Populars, 43, was hospitalized with symptoms before the end of the week. She died almost a month later, leaving behind two children — a daughter in college and a son who's just a toddler.

"It all happened so fast," her sister Natasha Populars said. "We were supposed to grow old together."

EBR reporting 45 new coronavirus cases as Louisiana remains under 30k; see latest data Louisiana remained under 30,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, but the Baton Rouge area broke 5,000 cases on Monday, new state heal…

Instead, she's doing her best to support her niece and nephew. Noleta's daughter, a student at Southern with plans to become a nurse, is now raising her little brother with help from other relatives.

Noleta had underlying health conditions that likely exacerbated the effects of coronavirus, including a recent diagnosis of kidney disease and other issues with sleep apnea and her weight, but nothing that stopped her from living a happy and normal life, her sister said. She's one of the youngest people to die from coronavirus in the Baton Rouge area.

The virus has had an outsized impact on communities of color, which experts have attributed to the prevalence of underlying health conditions in addition to challenges accessing health care and higher numbers of essential workers within that population.

11 more coronavirus deaths in East Baton Rouge bring parish total to 174 An additional 11 East Baton Rouge residents died from coronavirus over the past few days, pushing to parish total to 174 deaths since the firs…

Noleta had big plans to watch her son grow up, celebrate her daughter's college graduation and enjoy many more neighborhood crawfish boils, her sister said. But the novel coronavirus swept through their close knit community and caught them off guard.

"We took it serious but didn't suspect it would come here," Natasha Populars said, noting that her sister's illness was among the first confirmed cases in the rural St. Gabriel area, which of late has seen a significant increase. A large part of that increase appears to have resulted from mass testing within the state prison located there, which now has about 200 cases.

Iberville Parish, which includes St. Gabriel, is also experiencing one of the highest death rates in the state, more than double the statewide average for coronavirus deaths per capita.

Once Noleta was hospitalized, her kidneys started failing and she was soon transferred to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge and placed on a ventilator. Her sister said the worst part was not being able to visit her and monitor her condition since the hospital has prohibited most visits to coronavirus patients with the hope of limiting the spread.

+2 75% in attendance and many without masks: Louisiana legislature reconvenes amid coronavirus Louisiana House gaveled in Monday to restart the legislative session that was suspended for more than a month because of the coronavirus pandemic.

That meant sitting at home and waiting for calls from nurses and doctors with updates on her condition and treatment. Sometimes they seemed to give conflicting accounts; a missed call would also add to the family's anxiety, Natasha Popular said.

"My sister was there on a ventilator for almost a month. She couldn't do anything for herself, couldn't even ask for help," she said. "That was the hardest thing. We couldn't be there to help her, hold her hand, make sure she was comfortable."

Finally she was taken off the ventilator and her condition appeared to be improving. But then came the news that she likely wouldn't survive, her sister said.

The family was able to get Noleta transferred to a hospice facility where she could receive visitors. Relatives bathed her and combed her hair. She told one after the other — speaking quietly, her voice almost a whisper now — that she loved them.

Baton Rouge traffic growing despite coronavirus stay-at-home order, state and local officials say Despite Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order, traffic is on the rise in the Baton Rouge and other areas, state and local officials said Monday.

"I look back at that time and smile," her sister said. "Spending those final hours with her."

The family held a visitation and small funeral service the following weekend in accordance with existing regulations banning large crowds.

Limiting the crowd size was a challenge since Noleta "pretty much knew everyone in St. Gabriel" after spending her life there, her sister said. She graduated from East Iberville High School and kept in close touch with her classmates, then spent decades raising her family and working in various jobs, including as a substitute teacher and in the health insurance sector.

Her sister said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. Amid growing demands that people keep their nose and mouth covered in public, one friend gave her a special face mask made from a piece of cloth printed with a recent photo of the two sisters.

"That one actually made me cry," Natasha Populars said. "My sister was so well-loved. The whole community is basically hurting behind this."