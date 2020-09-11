Louisiana will move to Phase 3 of coronavirus reopening restrictions this weekend, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this week.

Edwards outlined what those rules mean for the state in his official order. He also extended the emergency declaration for the state into October.

Phase 3 will allow some bars to reopen if they're located in parishes with less than a 5% positivity rate for two consecutive weeks.

It also means that some businesses, including restaurants and gyms, can expand capacity.

Read all of the details in the governor's official order below. Can't see it? Click here.

Read the emergency declaration extension below. Can't see it? Click here.