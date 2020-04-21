BR.coronavirusimpactbiz.adv TS 302.jpg
East Baton Rouge sales tax numbers show a decline of about 4 percent for the month of February as businesses, particularly restaurants and bars, have been impacted by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The mayor's office released sales tax figures on Tuesday, saying the decline was anticipated after Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome allowed businesses to delay filing returns amid the shutdown. 

Officials said sales tax revenue decreases are also anticipated for the months of March and April.

Records show the Food Service and Drinking Places sector, which accounts for 10 percent of annual sales tax revenue, was the most impacted, officials said in a news release.

Sales tax revenue accounts for 61 percent of the city-parish's general fund.

Broome encourages residents to continue purchasing gift cards to local restaurants to help them stay afloat. 

