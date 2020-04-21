David Bidlack, left, bartender/manager at Highland Superior Grill at 7333 Highland Road, gets help from server Ericka Echols, right, as they suspend a new sign, announcing the location's first day for food take-out orders, Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the wake of Louisiana's suspension of dine-in service at restaurants because of the coronavirus threat. Servers and others at the location will help make food deliveries, as well, but many servers in the industry are out of work, and filing for unemployment.