The coronavirus pandemic has led to tens of thousands of job losses in Louisiana, but a range of companies, largely those considered essential during the outbreak, have gone on a hiring binge.

The companies hiring the most workers locally and nationally are large grocery chains and big-box stores, but there also are local grocers, hospitals, pharmacies and IT firms looking for workers.

With so many people unemployed, the businesses that are hiring said they are seeing an increasing number of applicants.

About 100 people reached out to Ammon Staffing after March 21, inquiring about medical jobs, said Boyd Ammon, company vice president. Ammon was looking to place between 31 and 50 people in temporary and contract jobs with health care facilities.

He’s giving preference to people who lost their jobs or had hours cut because of the pandemic, such as those who worked at medical clinics or surgery centers that have shut down.

Because of the pandemic, Ammon has had to change how potential workers are interviewed. Candidates are being screened online or by telephone to make sure they don’t have coronavirus symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the disease. All applicants must have an appointment to be interviewed. Face-to-face interviews are being limited and recruiters and applicants must be 6 feet apart during the time.

At Baton Rouge General, staffing its Mid City coronavirus surge center with 50 hires, officials interview applicants via conference calls and FaceTime video, said spokeswoman Meghan Parrish. About 200 people applied for the jobs.

“We’re in really good shape and we’re happy with the response,” Parrish said. “There are a lot of people who are out there who are experienced health care professionals who want to help.” Like Ammon, many of the applicants are staffers from outpatient clinics and offices that have temporarily closed.

It’s not just health care jobs that are available. Emergent Method, a Baton Rouge management consulting company, is hiring about 20 IT workers to help with projects.

Nick Speyrer, company president, said the jobs were open before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. At first, the company considered holding off hiring more workers because it didn’t know if clients were still going ahead with the work. “But they felt good enough to proceed going forward,” he said.

Speyer said his company received hundreds of applications, from all over the U.S. Not only was the volume of responses higher, but the quality and experience of the applicants was better than normal.

“The tech world in Louisiana is such a tight market and jobs are in such high demand,” he said. Also, IT workers from other fields, such as oil and gas and hospitality were also applying because of the uncertain status of their industries.

So far, Emergent Method hired 10 workers a may hire another eight to 10 over the next month. “We’re being less aggressive with those because we are uncertain how long this is all going to last,” Speyrer said.

Covington-based OffenderWatch, which helps law enforcement agencies keep track of sex offenders, was looking to hire at least three IT workers, partially in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Mike Cormaci, company president, said because children aren’t going to school because of the pandemic, they’re spending more time online alone and predators are taking advantage of this.

“We had a couple of positions open, but COVID-19 has made the need to fill those open positions much more acute,” Cormaci said. “So we added another web programmer position in IT. I wouldn’t be surprised if we are hiring more in the coming months.”

After a few days of posting the jobs, Cormaci said he was getting four or five good résumés per day, a higher than normal pace.

Waitr, the food delivery service with major operations in Lafayette, said about 28,000 have applied to work as independent contractor drivers over the past three weeks.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission and the Baton Rouge Area Chamber are taking steps to let people know what jobs are out there and help businesses in need of employees during the pandemic. The workforce commission is posting information about companies that are hiring on a special rapid response Facebook page. BRAC set up a displaced worker database in late March, that has a list of local businesses with immediate employment needs.

Kelly Bienn, a BRAC spokeswoman, said the organization has heard from 27 local businesses that wanted to promote job openings. Along with the website, the organization has worked to directly connect human resource departments. In one case, a hospitality company that was laying off employees was put in contact with a local produce business that needed workers. This led to two employees getting job interviews, she said.

The companies hiring the most workers are large grocery chains and big-box stores, which have seen booming business as a result of the pandemic. The stores are also doing more cleaning than ever, disinfecting spaces to keep shoppers safe. Walmart said it planned to hire 3,500 workers by the end of May at its stores, Sam’s Club locations and distribution centers across Louisiana. The largest number of workers will be hired in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. While the jobs are temporary during the pandemic, company officials said some workers might remain permanently, noting that often seasonal holiday workers continue with Walmart.

Dollar General is hiring up to 50,000 workers nationally by the end of April as people ordered to stay home clear the bargain chain's shelves and stock up pantries. Dollar General said most of the jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.

CVS Health also announced it is looking to fill 400 full-time, part-time and temporary roles in Louisiana. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its facilities. To help recruit workers, CVS is partnering with well-known companies that have been hard hit by the shutdowns caused by the coronavirus, such as Marriott, American Airlines, Hyatt, The Gap and Hilton.

Lowe's is adding 30,000 workers nationwide and boosting the pay of all hourly employees by $2 during the month of April.