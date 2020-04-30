A day after West Feliciana Parish unveiled plans to allow restaurants to serve diners and to let other businesses reopen, the parish president said Thursday he plans to follow the governor's new coronavirus orders that were extended for two more weeks.

West Feliciana originally had appeared poised to go beyond Gov. John Bel Edwards' emergency orders, which he has extended until May 15. Other parishes in the capital region intended to allow additional economic activity largely in line with the governor's social-distancing directive.

Parish leaders in East and West Feliciana and LaSalle parishes have expressed frustration with the extended mandate, which will keep certain businesses shuttered or under strict limits. They say they’re ready to partially reopen because of their lower coronavirus case counts and amid worries their businesses can’t continue to absorb the blow of staying shuttered.

“Our business owners sacrificed their livelihood to do this and they joined the community and we beat the curve,” said Jody Moreau, East Feliciana Parish Homeland Security director, adding that many weren't able to receive federal relief funding that quickly dried up.

West Feliciana President Kenny Havard said after speaking with the governor Thursday, he will reassess the parish’s re-opening plan. Still, he questioned the state’s wisdom in not allowing certain businesses to resume operations in parishes like his.

The governor said he extended his order after deeming the state didn't meet the White House’s criteria to partially reopen. Edwards cited the growth of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the Baton Rouge region and other pockets of the state in the past several weeks that have made it unsafe for businesses to open with certain limits set out by federal health officials.

Edwards said his order supersedes local governments' rules, though they are allowed to enact steeper restrictions.

"I assure you, the proclamation was based on sound science," he said during a Thursday afternoon news conference in which he also warned that state agencies would enforce the executive order if businesses don't follow it.

East Feliciana's plans to partially re-open mirror what West Feliciana, its western neighbor, had proposed, such as letting restaurants to resume table service if they limit capacity to 25%. Libraries and museums will also be allowed to open under the same occupancy limits.

Houses of worship, too, will be allowed to resume services while following federal social distancing guidelines, such as mask-wearing and keeping a 6-foot distance from others.

Both parishes have also ordered businesses to post signs warning that people over age 65 and those with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable to the virus.

Moreau, East Feliciana's homeland security director, did not return a message seeking clarification on the parish's plans after Edwards' comments Thursday.

Health experts have said opening up parts of the state will create more movement of people who may travel to open parishes and risk further spreading the virus.

More than 120 people in East Feliciana Parish have been sickened by the virus and 14 have died, according to state figures released Thursday. But parish leaders say those statistics are distorted due to outbreaks at state facilities, including the East Louisiana State Hospital in Jackson, where several people have contracted the respiratory illness, COVID-19.

West Feliciana has recorded 115 cases as of Thursday along with two deaths, but Havard said those figures are skewed because they’re tallied with coronavirus cases at the state penitentiary at Angola.

He said about 13 residents have contracted the virus — many of whom have recovered — and the last new case was reported April 24.

“Our numbers are where they’re supposed to be,” Havard said. “No way we’re going to stay in our houses until every inmate Angola stops coughing.”

The governor's new order will allow houses of worship to hold outdoor services and restaurants to offer patio seating without table service, among other tweaks Edwards plans to outline next week.

Havard said the new rules under the extension have created some confusion, including gray areas on what the state considers patio seating.

Other parishes in the Baton Rouge region plan to either make slight tweaks to their rules, such as allowing some government workers back in their offices and letting diners eat in restaurants' outdoor patios. But those changes still fall within the state’s requirements that go into effect Friday.

East Baton Rouge Parish will be allowing some businesses and public places to reopen Friday, but within the strictures of the governor's extension mandate.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome urged parish residents to continue adhering to the provisions of the state's stay-at-home order and social distancing until the state’s mandate ends.

"If people want to see a decline so we can reopen on May 15 — if they want to make sure their personal health and safety is protected — it's advantageous to adhere to the stay-at-home order," the mayor said. "I can't control what's going on in West Feliciana (but) as the leader of this parish, we have to get these numbers down so we can have a hopeful horizon after May 15."

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office and Louisiana Department of Health can enforce the state's rules and would have the option to strip businesses like restaurants of their operating licenses, among other actions.

Morreau said he hopes it doesn't get to that point as a likely showdown emerges.

“If the state decides to come to one of the poorest parishes in the state of Louisiana and start enforcing things, it’s going to be really sad,” he said.

Staff writers Terry Jones and Ellyn Couvillion contributed to this report.

