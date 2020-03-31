Baton Rouge bars won’t lose their liquor license for failing to pay taxes.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued an order Monday evening that suspends the ordinance for the rest of the year. Local bars have been shut down since March 17 to help control the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are taking action to give those businesses whose primary revenue source is the sale of alcohol and that are closed during this time the ability to recover without the risk of having their license revoked,” Broome said. This fits in with other measures taken by Broome, including giving local businesses a 60-day delay in turning in sales tax revenue.