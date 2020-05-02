Ben Braymer’s story may not read like a movie script. But it has just enough curves in it to fill up a pitching chart and that is his specialty.
The former Catholic High pitcher/quarterback could become the third ex-Bear in the MLB ranks in 2020 by earning a spot with the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals, joining brothers Aaron and Austin Nola.
A jersey swap with a running back he used to hand off to, former LSU star Derrius Guice of the Redskins, would be awesome. Or this could be a season in limbo, should the minor league season be canceled by the novel coronavirus.
“People think there’s inside information … but we don’t have any,” Braymer said. “The silver lining here is being able to decompress with our families. This is the first time I’ve been home with my parents at this time of year in seven years. Yes, I work out. I got a bike the other day for my birthday and I’m crushing the miles on it.
“I feel like baseball (MLB) wants to have some kind of season. If not, it’s back to focusing on things you can control. You put in work and succeed whenever that time comes.”
Wise words from a 26-year-old who loved football first, then realized being a left-handed pitcher offered more. Braymer was the Nationals Co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2018 after compiling a 9-3 record with a 2.28 ERA while splitting time with A and AA teams.
That success was tempered by 2019. Braymer was 4-4 with a 2.51 ERA in AA, then went 0-7 with a 7.20 ERA for the AAA Fresno Grizzlies in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.
Braymer got a spot on the Nationals’ 40-man spring training roster. The Nov. 20 move prevented another team from plucking Braymer out of the Nationals system in the Rule 5 draft as a player who signed at age 22 but had not made an MLB roster in four years.
He was 0-1 with a 3.64 ERA in three appearances and was scheduled to start against the Mets on March 17. But on Saturday, March 14, COVID-19 shut down spring training.
Braymer and a handful of others were optioned to Fresno before they left the Nationals’ complex in West Palm Beach, Fla.
It was baseball’s other version of a curveball that looks like it drops off a table when it reaches home plate. There have always been checks and balances for Braymer, dating back to his days at Catholic.
He helped the Bears win a Class 5A baseball title in 2013, but his only scholarship offer was from LSU Eunice.
“I remember sitting in the stands with Ben his senior year, wondering what his future would be,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “Everybody except LSUE wanted him to walk-on. You could see the ability, especially late in the year.
“Before one playoff start, we had him face our three best hitters, Josh Smith, Nick Coomes and Jordan Romero. He went through them like water through a screen door.”
Smith, Coomes and Romero played at LSU. First, Braymer and Romero went to LSUE. Bengal coach Jeff Willis made an impression on their official visit.
“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Braymer recalls. “Jordan and I bet on ourselves. We believed the opportunities we had would be there in two years and there might be more.”
Braymer was 14-5 in two seasons and helped LSUE win an NJCAA title in 2015. The kid who grew up watching LSU’s left-handers over the years had admired the way Chris Cotton sprinted in from the bullpen. He made a calculated move to sign with Auburn. Central Florida and Tulane were the other finalists.
“I was a kid who dreamed about playing in the Box,” Braymer said. “Playing in the SEC was a goal. I saw there were other schools where I could play and get a great education. Auburn fit me.”
Braymer was 4-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 21 games, primarily as a reliever for Auburn in 2016, a strategy LSUE’s Willis believes may have hurt his draft stock. He was drafted in the 18th round by Washington.
“Auburn went through a coaching change that year,” Willis said. “I think the coaches who came in wanted to get the most out of Ben, so they used him in the bullpen and a spot starter. You wonder what would have happened if he was a starter.
“Ben has always been a hard worker. His ability to be so consistent — using the same arm slot and delivery for his pitches and continuing to get better at it — is something some guys never master.”
Soon enough, Braymer was reminded he was not master of his baseball universe. After a steady rookie league season, he was held back for extended spring training in 2017 so he could be converted into a starting pitcher.
It also converted his mindset. Braymer enrolled in online classes at Auburn that summer.
“The coach said, ‘Hey man, we know you want to compete and move on. You can put your head down and pout or you can take it as an opportunity,’ ” Braymer said. “I took it as an opportunity. I also realized I could also be sent home any day. I needed to make the most of every moment.”
Braymer finished his degree last fall and worked his way up the MLB ladder, as others have done. Former Zachary and Alabama pitcher Taylor Guilbeau, another lefty, was on the Harrisburg roster last year too. Guilbeau was traded and made his MLB debut with the Mariners in 2019.
Former LSU outfielder Andrew Stevenson of St. Thomas More also played in Harrisburg and played in the World Series for the Nationals.
“As you climb from high school to college and professional baseball your margin for error gets smaller,” Braymer said. “You’ve got to adapt and improve as a player and a person. That is what I try to do.”