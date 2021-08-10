The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will consider two items Wednesday intended to ease conditions for overworked Emergency Medical Services staff amid the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

EMS has faced an avalanche of 911 calls in recent weeks, stretching the department to its limit.

"To get an idea of where we are, normally they have about 178 calls per day," said Darryl Gissel, chief administrative officer for the mayor's office. "Call volume is up to about 250 calls per day. More of those are requiring hospitalization, which means they have to be transported. It slows down response time, ties the units up."

With hospitals overcrowded, it takes longer to admit patients, which affects how quickly EMS can return to the road for another call.

In the meantime, EMS officials are pleading with the public to only call 911 for emergencies, such as serious medical illness or traumatic injuries.

"Our call volume is up significantly and we’re looking at ways to manage it, and ways to manage it without completely overworking our staff so they can show up to work the next day," said Mike Chustz, EMS spokesperson.

In response to the crisis, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed an executive order last week to allow EMTs — who have less training than a paramedic — to independently respond to calls requiring only basic care so they can free up paramedics needed for acute cases.

Previously, paramedics were required to be present during all ambulance transports.

"The executive order will help us expand our workforce," Gissel said. "Some of the EMTs can be pulled from [the fire department]."

Wednesday's Metro Council agenda will also allow members to vote on two measures that Gissel said will alleviate some of the stress on the medics.

The first item would approve a discretionary pay increase for potential EMS hires as the department attracts more recruits. The second would amend an ordinance to permit anyone with a standard driver's license to operate an ambulance instead of requiring a special license.

This means firefighters could drive the ambulances as well.

"We have a whole new fleet of ambulances purchased in last year’s budget," Gissel said. "We expanded the units. But there’s a severe shortage of paramedics right now."

Gissel noted that the delayed response time for EMS also impacts the fire department. If a fire unit arrives at a medical emergency, it cannot leave until EMS arrives at the scene.

"We’re trying to make sure we can cover everyone’s need with the maximum amount of care," he said. "We’re not devaluing the care. We’re trying to find a more efficient way to meet the demand."