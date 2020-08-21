The East Baton Rouge Parish school system on Friday reported that 22 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since the district reported back from summer break on Aug. 3.

Spokeswoman Taylor Gast said the plan is to report publicly every Friday the number of new COVID-19 cases in the school district from the preceding week.

The 22 positive cases so far represent 0.39% of the district’s roughly 5,700 employees.

Those who came into close contact with those employees have also been notified, Gast said. She did not say how many people were judged to be close contacts.

The 2020-21 school year began for employees on Aug. 3, but not for students until Aug. 10. The school system is doing 100% virtual instruction until at least Labor Day. The district plans to decide by Sept. 1 when it will try to restart in-person instruction, which has been on hold since the state ordered school shutdown in March as a way of combatting the deadly virus.

State rules required those who test positive but show no symptoms to quarantine at home for 14 days. Those who show symptoms can self-isolate for as little as 10 days, but they need to be symptom-free for at least 24 hours before returning to work. And close contacts must quarantine at home for 14 days.

The report, which was released early afternoon Friday, goes through noon of that day. It shows counts by day, but does not disclose which school or site those employees worked at or their identities. The report also lists only “active cases,” leaving out ones that predate Aug. 10.

That excludes any cases that may have cropped up between Aug. 3 and Aug. 10, when employees first reported back from summer break.

Of the 18 full days covered by this new report, only four days — Aug. 4, 5, 14 and 20th — were free of new cases. The busiest day was Monday, Aug. 17, when four employees were found having COVID-19.

In at least two instances, McKinley High and Wildwood Elementary, the reports of new cases prompted the school building to close briefly for deep cleaning while employees continued their work from home.

Overall, about 1,600 employees are currently working from home, or about 28 percent of school staff. Gast said almost all of those employees were cleared for telework prior to Aug. 3.

“This covers a variety of circumstances such as (employees with) childcare needs, underlying conditions, living with a family member with underlying conditions, etc.,” Gast explained.