Several CrossFit affiliated gyms in Baton Rouge and New Orleans are changing their names and taking their membership fee with them after the CEO of the brand made comments on social media about racial inequality protests.
Red Stick CrossFit, which has been open for 9 years in Mid-City Baton Rouge, is changing its name to Red Stick Community Fitness and ending its affiliation with the brand.
Membership fees for the legal right to use the CrossFit brand range between $500 and $3,000 per gym each year.
Andrew Chicoine, who co-owns Red Stick Community Fitness with his wife Melissa Chicoine, said that the 'insensitive' comments by the CrossFit CEO was the final straw.
"He (the CEO of CrossFit) has been known in the last couple of years to be a loose cannon with his mouth," Andrew said. "I'm not okay with his lack of sensitivity and disregard for what's going on. You can't have any mocking tone about what's happening right now."
The founder of CrossFit has since apologized for the comment on Twitter after Reebok, a major sponsor of the business cut ties.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research institute at the University of Washington in Seattle, tweeted: "Racism is a Public Health Issue."
CrossFit founder and CEO Greg Glassman responded on Twitter, "It's Floyd-19" referencing COVID-19, the novel coronavirus pandemic that has killed 400,000 people around the world.
George Floyd was an African American man who died about two weeks ago after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. The incident was captured on video and has sparked worldwide protests.
Red Stick Community Fitness expects to continue using functional fitness techniques, which is not licensed by CrossFit, and promote a healthy lifestyle.
"We pride ourselves in being inclusive and welcoming to everybody when they are inside the gym, we are just a big family," Andrew said. "We're not just a 9 to 5 business but we stand for something and have morals and beliefs."
Several CrossFit gyms in New Orleans such as Big Easy CrossFit, CrossFit NOLA, Krewe du CrossFit and CrossFit Algiers expect to do the same, according to Facebook posts where owners have denounced the comments.