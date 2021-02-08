Doses of coronavirus vaccine will be available to eligible individuals in every Louisiana parish this week.

The vaccine will be delivered to 378 providers, including pharmacies and hospitals, in all 64 parishes, the Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday morning.

The doses will only be available to people eligible under the Phase 1B, Tier 1 guidelines. That includes:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff



Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

List provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

In order to receive the vaccine, a person must make an appointment with the provider. A person who arrives to a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.