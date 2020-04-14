We've seen it happen during hurricanes and floods, in times of sorrow and joy.
And perhaps now more than ever, many in our community are stepping up to help.
And perhaps none more so than local restaurants.
With every passing day that dining rooms remain shuttered because of the coronavirus, restaurants are losing money. But that doesn't mean their kitchens are closed.
Take Chad Calongne.
"When I got into this business, part of my business plan was to give back to the community that has supported me," he said. "I'm stepping up to the plate."
Calongne is donating meals to help feed medical personnel in the community, providing pizzas for the 375 staffers at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension two weeks ago through his Rotolo's Pizzeria in Gonzales. On Thursday, he'll send hamburger meals from his Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes in Gonzales.
Calongne also owns Rotolo's franchises in Port Allen and Denham Springs and said he is talking to officials at Livingston Parish medical facilities about giving them the same service.
"We fed the Ascension medical workers pizza in two shifts at 11 in the morning and 8 at night," Calongne said. "That worked out really well for us, but the hamburgers are going to be a little different, because everybody likes something different on their hamburger. We're talking to the hospital about taking orders, and we'll put those orders in individual bags and deliver them during the shifts."
The meal donations cost the restaurant about $4,000 for each run. Some of Calongne's regular customers have pitched in with donations to help.
And, he said, some of his laid-off workers have asked if they can volunteer their time to help make and serve the donated meals.
"I have 120 workers, and we've had to lay off between 70 and 80 during this time," Calongne said. "They've had to file for unemployment, but we've been so fortunate to have them work for us."
And although he can't predict the future, Calongne said he will continue using his businesses to help others.
"We'll keep supporting each other," he said, "and we'll get through this."
Calongne certainly isn't alone in his efforts to help.
Sonny's BBQ in Baton Rouge is giving 1,015 meals to medical staffers members in the Ochsner Health Network in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge parishes.
"Starting on Tuesday, April 14, and going through Friday, April 17, we’ll feed each Ochsner medical staff member at least once with our barbecue and sides," said owner Hunter Moody. "For all of us at Sonny's BBQ, we appreciate our military, our first responders, our law enforcement and now our current front line — the medical community."
Echoing Calongne, Moody offered the same message of hope: "We will get through this together."
Among the dozens of others using their kitchens to help are Mason's Grill, 13556 Jefferson Highway; Bergeron's City Market, 8200 Jefferson Highway; and Tsunami Sushi in the Shaw Center of the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
The Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar in Towne Center has delivered meals, and its corporate office, in collaboration with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas, provided food for furloughed hospitality workers, regardless of where they were employed, through its nonprofit Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s on March 31 and April 2.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe whipped up 100,000 smoothies to donate to health care workers and first responders in 30 markets covering 20 states, including the Baton Rouge area, and Rouge-a-Roux, 10213 W. Robert Wilson Road in Gonzales, provided local hospitals with 29,000 pairs of gloves.
Entergy has enlisted a number of firms to start a COVID-19 response fund to feed health care workers. Managed by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Fueling the Fight Fund launched last week with more than $250,000 in contributions and pledges. Money will be used to pay eateries in the Better Together Restaurant Coalition to cook and deliver meals to health care workers starting April 13.
Entergy contributed $100,000 and added a $50,000 challenge grant. Other corporate donations are from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation ($50,000), Humana ($50,000) and ExxonMobil Baton Rouge/Mobil Pipeline Co. ($40,000). Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association is providing logistical support.
Entergy also is matching individual donations up to $50,000 and has asked other corporations in the area to give. To find out more, visit BRAF.org.
The Al Copeland Foundation is partnering with suppliers to deliver essential care packages with items individually identified by Louisiana hospitals to first responders and medical personnel through its “Be A Hero. Thank a Hero” campaign.
The Copeland Family kicked off the campaign with a $10,000 donation to provide essential care packages to these hospitals: Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, Touro, Ochsner Kenner and Ochsner Northshore.
The public also can donate in denominations of $5, $10, $20 or $50 by visiting BeAHeroThankAHero.com. Donations of $500, $1000, $5000 and $10,000 will help provide hot meals throughout the state hospital systems.
The nonprofit Three O’clock Project is visiting 25 BREC parks daily to provide free, nutritious meals to at-risk children.
Six routes have been created to deliver meals to the parks as well as other locations across the East Baton Rouge Parish. Three O’clock Project and BREC are also looking at options to potentially expand the effort to other areas of the parish. The routes can be found at threeoclockproject.org/covid.
Let us know what your restaurant is doing to help.