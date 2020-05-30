The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is bringing its Ebb & Flow Festival to the internet.
The weeklong celebration of local artists and community partners will begin on June 27 and culminate with a July 4 online celebration.
Online performances will be by featured Ebb & Flow artists, as well as community partners.
Live aspects of the festival also will be incorporated, including a live arts market at Pointe Marie, “Art on Point,” and the announcement of the Art Flow Competition winners.
All live events will follow city and state health and safety guidelines.
Director Brian Morfitt adapted Art Flow from a live art installation at downtown museums into a virtual tour that can be viewed by visiting ebbandflowbr.org/art-flow-1. Art Flow will be available to view online, as well as live in local museums as they open through June 28, when the final winners will be announced.
“We have been working diligently at the Arts Council to continue fostering the creative capacity of our region during this time,” said Mysti Byrnes, Ebb & Flow coordinator. “We are thrilled to showcase the resiliency and creativity of our local artists through a virtual Ebb & Flow Festival.”
For more information, visit artsbr.org.