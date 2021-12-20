BR.covidschooltesting.adv TS 264.jpg

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School student Avoughn Roberts, 14, right, gets an anterior nasal swab for Covid-19 from specimen collector Natasha Butler, left, during a visit by a team from Baton Rouge-based Orion Laboratories, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021 at the private Catholic school, where they've been doing weekly optional testing of its students and staff since August. Almost 200 schools in the Baton Rouge and Lafayette areas are being done by Orion.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

With the holiday season in full swing and a new coronavirus variant making headlines, officials are encouraging the public to get tested for COVID-19. 

The U.S. is seeing a rush of holiday travelers as the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes concern among health professionals. 

The variant has been detected in Louisiana, and state health experts warn of a potential upcoming surge.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS offer a variety of options from rapid drive-thru testing to at-home kits. 

Here's where you can find a COVID test in Baton Rouge: 

  • Walgreens Pharmacy: Free testing available seven days per week by appointment. Learn more and make an appointment here. At-home testing kits also available online or in-store while supplies last.
  • CVS Pharmacy: Testing available seven days per week by appointment. Find more information and schedule an appointment here. At-home testing also available here.
  • Find a full list of community testing sites here by parish here.

Clinics offering drive-thru testing: 

  • CareSouth Medical and Dental - 3140 Florida St. No appointment required. 
  • Open Healthcare Clinic - 3801 North Blvd. No appointment required.
  • St. Gabriel Health Clinic - 1707 Gardere Ln.  No appointment required.
  • Baton Rouge Clinic Urgent Care - 7479 Perkins Rd. Appointment required.
  • Baton Rouge General Center for Health - 9001 Summa Ave. Doctor's order required.
  • Ochsner - 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. No appointment required.
  • Our Lady of the Lake = Staring Lane and Perkins. No appointment required.

Clinics accepting walk-ins with no appointment necessary; no out of pocket cost or insurance required: 

  • CareSouth Medical and Dental - 3140 Florida St.
  • RKM Primary Care - Multiple locations. Appointments encouraged.
  • St. Gabriel Health Clinic - 1707 Gardere Ln.
  • Southeast Community Health Systems - 6351 Main St.
  • East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit - 353 N 12th Street

Clinics accepting walk-ins: 

  • Fast Lane - 19900 Old Scenic Hwy
  • Ochsner Urgent Care - Multiple locations
  • Patient Plus - Multiple locations
  • ExpressCare Urgent Care Clinic - Multiple locations
  • Lake After Hours Urgent Care - Multiple locations

In network testing

  • Baton Rouge Clinic - 7479 Perkins Rd.
  • Baton Rouge General 8585 Picardy Ave. 
  • Lane Family Practice - 2335 Church St. Suite E
  • Lane Pediatrics - 6110 Main St. 
  • Ochsner Baton Rouge 170 McGehee Dr. 
  • Ochsner Clinic - The Grove - 10310 The Grove Blvd. 
  • Our Lady of the Lake - 1961 Staring Lane 
  • Our Lady of the Lake - Surgery Center - 9032 Perkins Rd. 
  • Woman's Hospital - 100 Womans Way 

Find more details about the testing locations above including hours of operation and contact information here

 

