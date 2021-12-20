With the holiday season in full swing and a new coronavirus variant making headlines, officials are encouraging the public to get tested for COVID-19.
The U.S. is seeing a rush of holiday travelers as the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes concern among health professionals.
The variant has been detected in Louisiana, and state health experts warn of a potential upcoming surge.
Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS offer a variety of options from rapid drive-thru testing to at-home kits.
A year after Louisiana began rolling out coronavirus vaccines in what many hoped would bring an end to the pandemic, the omicron variant has s…
Here's where you can find a COVID test in Baton Rouge:
- Walgreens Pharmacy: Free testing available seven days per week by appointment. Learn more and make an appointment here. At-home testing kits also available online or in-store while supplies last.
- CVS Pharmacy: Testing available seven days per week by appointment. Find more information and schedule an appointment here. At-home testing also available here.
- Find a full list of community testing sites here by parish here.
Clinics offering drive-thru testing:
- CareSouth Medical and Dental - 3140 Florida St. No appointment required.
- Open Healthcare Clinic - 3801 North Blvd. No appointment required.
- St. Gabriel Health Clinic - 1707 Gardere Ln. No appointment required.
- Baton Rouge Clinic Urgent Care - 7479 Perkins Rd. Appointment required.
- Baton Rouge General Center for Health - 9001 Summa Ave. Doctor's order required.
- Ochsner - 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. No appointment required.
- Our Lady of the Lake = Staring Lane and Perkins. No appointment required.
Clinics accepting walk-ins with no appointment necessary; no out of pocket cost or insurance required:
- CareSouth Medical and Dental - 3140 Florida St.
- RKM Primary Care - Multiple locations. Appointments encouraged.
- St. Gabriel Health Clinic - 1707 Gardere Ln.
- Southeast Community Health Systems - 6351 Main St.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit - 353 N 12th Street
Clinics accepting walk-ins:
- Fast Lane - 19900 Old Scenic Hwy
- Ochsner Urgent Care - Multiple locations
- Patient Plus - Multiple locations
- ExpressCare Urgent Care Clinic - Multiple locations
- Lake After Hours Urgent Care - Multiple locations
In network testing
- Baton Rouge Clinic - 7479 Perkins Rd.
- Baton Rouge General 8585 Picardy Ave.
- Lane Family Practice - 2335 Church St. Suite E
- Lane Pediatrics - 6110 Main St.
- Ochsner Baton Rouge 170 McGehee Dr.
- Ochsner Clinic - The Grove - 10310 The Grove Blvd.
- Our Lady of the Lake - 1961 Staring Lane
- Our Lady of the Lake - Surgery Center - 9032 Perkins Rd.
- Woman's Hospital - 100 Womans Way
Find more details about the testing locations above including hours of operation and contact information here.