With the holiday season in full swing and a new coronavirus variant making headlines, officials are encouraging the public to get tested for COVID-19.

The U.S. is seeing a rush of holiday travelers as the omicron variant of the coronavirus causes concern among health professionals.

The variant has been detected in Louisiana, and state health experts warn of a potential upcoming surge.

Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS offer a variety of options from rapid drive-thru testing to at-home kits.

Here's where you can find a COVID test in Baton Rouge:

Walgreens Pharmacy: Free testing available seven days per week by appointment. Learn more and make an appointment here. At-home testing kits also available online or in-store while supplies last.

CVS Pharmacy: Testing available seven days per week by appointment. Find more information and schedule an appointment here. At-home testing also available here.

Find a full list of community testing sites here by parish here.

Clinics offering drive-thru testing:

CareSouth Medical and Dental - 3140 Florida St. No appointment required.

Open Healthcare Clinic - 3801 North Blvd. No appointment required.

St. Gabriel Health Clinic - 1707 Gardere Ln. No appointment required.

Baton Rouge Clinic Urgent Care - 7479 Perkins Rd. Appointment required.

Baton Rouge General Center for Health - 9001 Summa Ave. Doctor's order required.

Ochsner - 17255 S. Harrell's Ferry Rd. No appointment required.

Our Lady of the Lake = Staring Lane and Perkins. No appointment required.

Clinics accepting walk-ins with no appointment necessary; no out of pocket cost or insurance required:

CareSouth Medical and Dental - 3140 Florida St.

RKM Primary Care - Multiple locations. Appointments encouraged.

St. Gabriel Health Clinic - 1707 Gardere Ln.

Southeast Community Health Systems - 6351 Main St.

East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit - 353 N 12th Street

Clinics accepting walk-ins:

Fast Lane - 19900 Old Scenic Hwy

Ochsner Urgent Care - Multiple locations

Patient Plus - Multiple locations

ExpressCare Urgent Care Clinic - Multiple locations

Lake After Hours Urgent Care - Multiple locations

In network testing

Baton Rouge Clinic - 7479 Perkins Rd.

Baton Rouge General 8585 Picardy Ave.

Lane Family Practice - 2335 Church St. Suite E

Lane Pediatrics - 6110 Main St.

Ochsner Baton Rouge 170 McGehee Dr.

Ochsner Clinic - The Grove - 10310 The Grove Blvd.

Our Lady of the Lake - 1961 Staring Lane

Our Lady of the Lake - Surgery Center - 9032 Perkins Rd.

Woman's Hospital - 100 Womans Way

Find more details about the testing locations above including hours of operation and contact information here.