With little time to take pictures at their special drive-in graduation ceremony on May 22, Central High’s seniors are stopping by their school Thursday and Friday in their caps and gowns to get their special graduation photo.
Central High had already decided, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, to scrap its traditional ceremony. Instead, the suburban Baton Rouge high school is holding a drive-in movie style ceremony on May 22 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Wildcat Stadium, 13845 Hooper Road. But letting everyone walk across a stage that night was going to take a long time, so Central High moved up that part of the ceremony to this week.
“We wanted to give our students an opportunity to have that image, even if it has to be created outside of the ceremony itself,” Central Superintendent Jason Fountain said.
So from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, the school's graduating seniors will arrive in their caps and gowns to the school, at 10200 E. Brookside Drive.
Fountain said the plan is for students, one at a time, to drive up to the covered driveway at the school’s main entrance. There, the graduating senior alone will exit their car, walk across a stage, receive their diploma covers and pose for a photo with Principal Brandon LaGroue. Family members can drive up close and take their own pictures and videos.
Students at the high school have created a how-to video to explain how this will work.
At the actual May 22 ceremony, the audience will watch a condensed version of that pre-graduation affair on big screens set up in the stadium parking lot, showing every graduate by name.
“It will be a great video and a keepsake for these seniors,” Fountain said.
The actual diplomas, though, won’t be handed out until later. Starting on May 25, seniors can come to the school and collect them.