LSU is taking steps to curb university-related overseas courses and international travel in order to limit exposure to the COVID-19 version of the coronavirus, said interim LSU President Tom Galligan in a letter to students and faculty released at lunchtime Friday.
“If you have any personal trips planned, including for the upcoming spring break, I encourage you to review travel guidance from the CDC and U.S. Department of State and use your best judgment,” he wrote.
LSU is putting soap, antibacterial solution and other hygienic supplies at spots around the Baton Rouge campus. Galligan recommended that students, staffers and faculty wash their hands regularly.
Janitors will be frequently cleaning residential halls, academic buildings and athletic facilities, including chairs, tables and doorknobs.
A task force of health officials, emergency management personnel and campus leaders are updating plans in case there is a need for immediate action, said LSU Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner in an interview.
