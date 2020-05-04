With Louisiana receiving the first batch of what is expected to be 200,000 coronavirus testing kits a month from the federal government, the state is working on guidance for nursing homes and prisons for deploying wide-scale testing of all residents and inmates in the state, officials said Monday, but it is not yet clear when that goal will be achieved.

Dr. Alex Billioux, a top Louisiana Department of Health official, said many nursing homes have already begun testing all their residents to limit the number of deaths in their facilities, which have been rocked by the virus. For nursing homes that don’t have that ability, he said the state agency will send “strike teams” to help.

But officials are grappling with how often they should return to “congregant settings” like nursing homes, long-term care facilities and prisons to test staff and residents. Billioux noted that even if facilities appear to have gotten over their outbreak, they have staff that go home each day and could bring the virus back.

“There’s not a question that there’s a benefit to testing comprehensively in congregant settings,” Billioux said, adding the department will issue guidance soon. “There is an open question of how frequently we go back and test people who are negative.

Mass coronavirus testing at Louisiana nursing homes, prisons could come soon; here's why Louisiana officials hope to use an extra two weeks of a stay-at-home order to ramp up coronavirus testing, a key weapon in the fight to slow t…

The death toll from the virus has continued to mount at nursing homes across the state. On Monday, the Health Department reported 688 deaths at nursing homes, more than a third of the state’s 1,991 coronavirus-related deaths. Infections have now been reported in 176 of the state’s 279 nursing homes, or nearly two-thirds. In the rest of the state’s adult-residential facilities, including psychiatric and behavioral health as well as inpatient drug treatment centers, 417 cases and 50 deaths have been reported.

For much of the past two months, the state Health Department has advised against testing asymptomatic people, but with revised guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, the agency is now moving toward implementing mass testing.

The testing won’t be a mandate, Billioux said, but will instead come in the form of guidance that he said he expects nursing homes will follow. He also said the state wants to expand testing to the entire prison population in Louisiana and is working with the state’s Department of Corrections.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said governors across the country are talking with White House officials on how to best institute broad testing of people without symptoms who reside at congregant settings.

Louisiana coronavirus nursing home deaths near 700; nearly two-thirds of homes have cases The death toll from coronavirus in Louisiana's nursing homes continues to climb, with 688 deaths reported as Monday, more than one third of th…

Edwards said the state received its first 13,000 testing swabs from the federal government as part of its commitment to provide Louisiana with 200,000 test kits a month, though the state will be on the hook for some components of the tests.

If that total comes through, Louisiana will be in a position to test about 4.3% of its population a month. The federal government has advised states to have the ability to test at least 2% of its population per month.

The governor said he will consider the possibility of loosening restrictions across the state by region on May 15 if certain areas of the state continue to fall short of federal benchmarks for reopening. But he also sounded optimistic that with the influx of tests, the state will be in a better position to enter phase one of the reopening on May 16 than it was May 1, when he initially hoped to reopen.

“As you get that testing capacity online you’ll be able to do some things you weren’t able to do before that,” Edwards said.

In order to reopen safely, health experts say the state needs to tamp down the number of cases and boost the number of tests and contact tracers to the point where officials can quickly identify new cases and isolate the infected and those they came into contact with.

Coronavirus cases explode in Louisiana's immigration lock-ups; What is ICE doing about it? Scores of immigration detainees in Louisiana’s rural lock-ups have contracted the coronavirus over the past month, and at least two guards hav…

An announcement on whether the state will enter that first phase of reopening on May 16 is expected Monday, May 11.

Edwards and Louisiana Fire Marshal Butch Browning also announced Monday a new online portal for businesses to receive guidance from Browning’s office and the Louisiana Department of Health for reopening. The state recently began allowing restaurants to offer outdoor dining even as the stay-at-home order remains in effect. The website is opensafely.la.gov.

Browning said his office investigated several complaints from residents over the weekend about restaurants offering outdoor dining but found none were in violation. The new web portal will also allow people to file complaints if they think businesses are violating the rules.

The governor has also encouraged businesses to review his stay-at-home order to see if they are allowed to be open. But he said he’s not worried that his change in tone in recent days – highlighting where Louisiana’s order is not as restrictive as some other states – will prevent the state from meeting benchmarks for entering phase one of the reopening.

“Everything we’ve authorized is safe,” Edwards said.

Staff writer Faimon Roberts contributed to this report.