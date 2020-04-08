Ed Orgeron is back with a brand new PSA, bringing up a question that could soon be held by LSU fans across Louisiana as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Hey doc," Orgeron says. "Do you think we'll have football season?"

The question is answered from the other end of a videoconference by LSU team doctor Brent Bankston. The 30-second PSA was shared Wednesday afternoon from LSU football's official Twitter account along with the hashtag "StayHome."

"That's a good question, coach," Bankston replies before adding that it's imperative all Louisianans follow guidelines from the CDC regarding handwashing, social distancing and other instructions from state and local officials.

"If we do that now," Bankston says, "we can save football season in the fall."

The clip is the most recent informational spot featuring Orgeron, whose LSU team last played in the College Football Championship title game on Jan. 13 in New Orleans. Another short PSA featuring Orgeron appears on the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals' website below an interactive map showing Covid-19's growth throughout the state.

That video details the correct way to cough and other parts of "the gameplan" to combat the virus and implores Louisiana to "learn the playbook."

The clips are just a small part of the fight against the spread coronavirus in Louisiana, which had 17,030 diagnosed cases and 652 related deaths as of noon on Wednesday.

LSU isn't alone in offering subtle warnings to fans that the football games could be impacted despite the season-opener still months away on Sept. 5. Alabama governor Kay Ivey offered a similar message last week for fans of some of LSU's biggest rivals.

“If you’re eager for a fall football season coming up, what we’re doing today gives us a better chance of being able to do that as well," Ivey said in a press conference on April 3.

Ed Orgeron says on Fox News that people need to take coronavirus 'seriously' LSU coach Ed Orgeron appeared as a guest on Fox News on Tuesday afternoon, delivering his second public warning against the dangerous spread o…

In Orgeron's new PSA he goes on to tell Bankston that "our families, our staff and our players" are all taking precautions to help mitigate the spread of virus.

"We can beat this, coach," Bankston says. "But it’s going to take us all together, right now, to be safe and to be aware."

Orgeron nods.

"Thanks, Doc. Geaux Tigers."

Roll credits.

Confirmed coronavirus cases in East Baton Rouge increases to 935; 17,030 cases statewide Positive cases for the novel coronavirus for the Baton Rouge area continued their upward tick Wednesday, but the rate of growth has started to…