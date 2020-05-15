Lucy Sedky and Julia Laborde weren't able to experience a traditional LSU graduation ceremony on Friday, but they were able to celebrate at their favorite restaurant, The Chimes, 3357 Highland Road.
That wouldn't have been possible two weeks ago when restaurants throughout the state were required to shutter their dining rooms to help flatten the coronavirus curve. But as of Friday, those doors were open as the state began Phase 1 of reopening.
"We love The Chimes," Sedky said. "And I would feel safe eating in their dining room, especially since the governor feels like it's safe enough to open."
Sedky earned her bachelor's degree in marketing and Labored landed a degree in accounting in their virtual graduations. They were joined Friday by their friend, nursing student Catherine McWilliams.
"We're going to sit on the rooftop today," McWilliams said. "But I wouldn't have any problem coming back to eat in the dining room."
"Oh, we will definitely be back," Laborde added.
The Chimes usually seats 450 people in its interior dining room and 296 in its rooftop area. Tables have been removed, and those left in the dining areas have been spaced 10-feet apart to comply with the state's 25% capacity social distancing rules.
"We've got some pretty good action in the restaurant today," Manager Logan McCoy said. "It's a good group."
Still, the restaurant wasn't full, and McCoy said he expects customers to return gradually.
All staff members were wearing masks and gloves on Friday, and sanitizer was in full view.
"We change out our gloves after every interaction with a customer," McCoy said. "We wipe every surface after it's been used, and we have a sanitation schedule, where we wipe everything down every hour. We also wipe down door knobs, rails and bathrooms."
McCoy said The Chimes' takeout orders are still booming. The restaurant has offered its full menu since its dining room was closed in March and will be open for lunch and dinner.
The Chimes stands at the gates of LSU, and the university's closure affected business.
"Every time there's an event at the university, we get business," McCoy said. "It's a huge campus, so it affects us when something happens with them. So, when it closed, it really hit us."