The new year is here, and so are plenty of new coronavirus testing sites across the Baton Rouge area as cases surge around across Louisiana.

Starting next week, a handful of free COVID-19 testing sites will open from Monday, Jan. 4 to Friday, Jan. 8, according to the Louisiana Health Department. Operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard in the Baton Rouge region, these sites are closed during state holidays and inclement weather.

For residents in the Baton Rouge area, you can get tested for the coronavirus at these locations:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Ascension Parish

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales: Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What should I expect before visiting a test site?

You'll need to wear a mask onsite and stay in your car before getting testing.

For those 13 years and older, expect the site to have a self-administered nasal swab test. This allows you to swab your own nose on site while in your vehicle. Once that's done, you'll drop the sealed sample into a container on your way out of the drive-thru site.

For children age 12 and younger, parents will administer tests to them.

Is the test free?

There is no cost, and no identification is needed.

How old do I have to be to take the test?

You must be at least 3 years old to take the test.

Do the clinics accept walk-in appointments or should I make an appointment in advance?

Aside from the Cortana Mall location, all the sites are drive-thru clinics.

While it's not required to make an appointment, LDH encourages residents to pre-register by going to Health.QuestDiagnostics.com/STLOU.

How will I know when my test result is available?

Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but keep in mind that wait times can take days. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.