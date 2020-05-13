Walk-On’s plans to reopen its Louisiana dining rooms at 25% capacity on when the state's stay-at-home order expires on Friday, May 15.
The Louisiana-based restaurant chain closed its dining rooms in March to comply with Gov. John Bel Edwards' order that shuttered restaurants' dining rooms in an attempt to help to flatten the coronavirus curve.
New Orleans officials announced this week that restrictions on restaurants would remain in place until Saturday morning, likely delaying plans for a day at Walk-On's locations in Orleans Parish.
Walk-On's announced the following requirements and restrictions for the reopening:
- All team members will be wearing masks at all times.
- Checkered seating will be implemented to follow social distancing.
- Enhanced cleaners will be used on all public surfaces.
- Silverware will be brought to guests when seated.
- Condiments are available upon request.
- There will be markers in the waiting area 6 feet apart to ensure social distancing while waiting to be seated.
- Walk-On’s is introducing disposable menus to reduce the number of surfaces touched by the public.
- Walk-On’s to-go and delivery orders will continue to have tamper-proof stickers, and curbside service will still be available.
