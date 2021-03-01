Louisiana could see its largest shipment of coronavirus vaccine doses this week, especially after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received emergency authorization over the weekend.

Nearly 98,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are expected to arrive this week, State Health Officer Dr. Joe Kanter said Thursday.

Kanter said last week that's the largest allocation of vaccine doses for Louisiana in a single week since the rollout began in mid-December.

Another 37,000 to 38,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine could also be headed to Louisiana this week.

More than 50 new providers in Louisiana will receive doses of coronavirus vaccines this week.

In order to receive the vaccine, a person must make an appointment with the provider.

A person who arrives to a location without an appointment will not be given a vaccine.

The vaccines are available to 1.6 million Louisiana residents based on the following criteria, which expanded last week:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff Behavioral health providers and staff Urgent care clinic providers and staff Community care providers and staff Dental providers and staff Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff

Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons

Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an "increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19." Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance): Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Down syndrome Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2) Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2) Sickle cell disease Smoking Type 2 diabetes mellitus



(List provided by the Louisiana Department of Health)

Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.